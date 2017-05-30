© Kheng Ho Toh Dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 30, 2017
Cochin International gets CTX 9800 for Hold Baggage screening
India’s Cochin International Airport has deployed four high-speed CTX 9800 DSi hold baggage explosives detection systems (EDS) to screen all passenger checked baggage.
With the inauguration of its international Terminal 3, Cochin is the first airport in India to screen all checked baggage, referred to as Level 1 screening, with computed tomography (CT)-based EDS. Commonly referred to as European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 3 capabilities, CT EDS produce high-resolution, 3-D images that facilitate more accurate detection, lower false alarm rates, and reduce the need for manual inspections. In addition to CTX 9800 EDS, Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection – Safran) has supplied 13 HRX dual view X-ray systems to screen arriving baggage at customs checkpoints.
A.C.K. Nair, Airport Director at Cochin International said: “Cochin’s goal is to offer our passengers and airlines a world-class airport experience. Working with Smiths Detection to automate and enhance hold baggage screening capabilities is an important part of our infrastructure plan to meet the demands of anticipated domestic and long-haul growth over the next 20 years.”
“Congratulations to Cochin International Airport on the inauguration of Terminal 3 and being the first airport in India to screen all checked baggage with leading-edge CT technology,” said Pravin Surana, Director, Smiths Detection India. “As airports in India and throughout the region continue to upgrade explosives detection capabilities, Smiths Detection’s customized EDS solutions and services are ready to meet the unique challenges and growth plan of any airport.”
A.C.K. Nair, Airport Director at Cochin International said: “Cochin’s goal is to offer our passengers and airlines a world-class airport experience. Working with Smiths Detection to automate and enhance hold baggage screening capabilities is an important part of our infrastructure plan to meet the demands of anticipated domestic and long-haul growth over the next 20 years.”
“Congratulations to Cochin International Airport on the inauguration of Terminal 3 and being the first airport in India to screen all checked baggage with leading-edge CT technology,” said Pravin Surana, Director, Smiths Detection India. “As airports in India and throughout the region continue to upgrade explosives detection capabilities, Smiths Detection’s customized EDS solutions and services are ready to meet the unique challenges and growth plan of any airport.”
'Billion Dollar Capex Club' accepts new members Top spenders expected to represent 83 percent of total semiconductor industry spending in 2017.
Continental supplies technology for NIO’s ES8 electric SUV Continental has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NIO, a global...
Safran Reosc wins ESO contract The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has awarded a contract to Safran Reosc, a...
Orbotech receives order from Chinese manufacturer Orbotech received a USD 24 million order from Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics...
Saab receives order within AEW&C segment Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed a contract within the Airborne...
Who wouldn't want an anti-gravity jet-engine suit? The ‘Daedalus’ flight suit is the brainchild of Richard Browning, who early last year began working on his vision to create a viable anti-gravity jet-engine suit, as well as building a company that could re-imagine human flight.
Horizon Sales appointed representative for SmtXtra USA SmtXtra has appointed Horizon Sales as representative for mid-western states including...
Cochin International gets CTX 9800 for Hold Baggage screening India’s Cochin International Airport has deployed four high-speed CTX 9800 DSi hold...
Manz: Green light for major CIGS orders Manz has received the first downpayment of EUR 64.3 million in connection with the...
Samsung SDI with new EV battery plant Through construction of Hungary plant, Samsung SDI sets up a global electric vehicle...
Where is the semiconductor manufacturing Sweet Spot? Where is the semiconductor manufacturing sweet spot? It depends.
KK Wind Solutions with a new production facility in India KK is currently setting up production facilities in India, more specifically in Bangalore...
TT Electronics expands representation network in Canada TT Electronics announces that Xtronics Inc., a representative firm for manufacturers based in...
Mekoprint adds to headcount Denmark-based PCB manufacturer Mekoprint has added 26 new staff members...
BMZ cooperates with Akku Mäser German BMZ Group has started manufacturing lithium-ion battery systems in Austria and...
ABB with new Canadian headquarter ABB inaugurated its new Canadian headquarters and Customer Innovation Center...
2017 Automotive IC market heading for record year Electronic systems that improve vehicle performance; that add comfort and convenience; and that warn, detect, and take corrective measures to keep drivers safe and alert are being added to new cars each year.
Mahle expands in Valencia Mahle’s takeover of electronics specialist Nagares SA, announced in March 2017, is...
Northrop Grumman navigation system part of Cassini milestone Northrop Grumman' navigation system has provided critical capabilities for the attitude control of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft throughout its unprecedented journey to Saturn, including the first-ever dive through the narrow gap...
Eltek signs distribution agreement with NCAB Italy Israeli PCB manufacturer Eltek signed an agreement with NCAB Group Italy for the distribution...
Intel took first place in enterprise-grade SSD shipments Global shipments of enterprise-grade SSDs for the first quarter of 2017 grew...
Technica establishes FBG manufacturing facility in Singapore Technica plans to build a Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) manufacturing facility and...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments