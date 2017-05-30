© Kheng Ho Toh Dreamstime.com

Cochin International gets CTX 9800 for Hold Baggage screening

India’s Cochin International Airport has deployed four high-speed CTX 9800 DSi hold baggage explosives detection systems (EDS) to screen all passenger checked baggage.

With the inauguration of its international Terminal 3, Cochin is the first airport in India to screen all checked baggage, referred to as Level 1 screening, with computed tomography (CT)-based EDS. Commonly referred to as European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 3 capabilities, CT EDS produce high-resolution, 3-D images that facilitate more accurate detection, lower false alarm rates, and reduce the need for manual inspections. In addition to CTX 9800 EDS, Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection – Safran) has supplied 13 HRX dual view X-ray systems to screen arriving baggage at customs checkpoints.



A.C.K. Nair, Airport Director at Cochin International said: “Cochin’s goal is to offer our passengers and airlines a world-class airport experience. Working with Smiths Detection to automate and enhance hold baggage screening capabilities is an important part of our infrastructure plan to meet the demands of anticipated domestic and long-haul growth over the next 20 years.”



“Congratulations to Cochin International Airport on the inauguration of Terminal 3 and being the first airport in India to screen all checked baggage with leading-edge CT technology,” said Pravin Surana, Director, Smiths Detection India. “As airports in India and throughout the region continue to upgrade explosives detection capabilities, Smiths Detection’s customized EDS solutions and services are ready to meet the unique challenges and growth plan of any airport.”