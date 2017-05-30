© Prysmian Group

Prysmian and Nanocomp Technologies sign technology agreement

Prysmian Group and Nanocomp Technologies Inc. have signed a technology cooperation agreement aimed at testing and improving the use of technologies in power transmission, power distribution, telecom networks, control and instrumentation applications.

The companies have also agreed to evaluate, at a later stage of the project, whether to commence large-scale production of products and technologies developed as part of this research.



Partnerships with universities around the world and advanced research centres are key to Prysmian’s R&D activities. By signing this agreement, the Group confirms its focus on innovation, centred not only on the development and improvement of its core business, but also on new technologies and materials, enabling ground-breaking achievements in rapidly expanding market segments.