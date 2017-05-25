© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 25, 2017
Technica establishes FBG manufacturing facility in Singapore
Technica plans to build a Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) manufacturing facility and advanced technologies centre in Singapore.
Equipped with femtosecond laser stations, nano-scale positioning, micro-machining equipment, and advanced proprietary fiber processing technologies, Technica's engineering and manufacturing team in Singapore will focus on customer requirements not currently addressable by existing volume production facilities in Beijing (China).
"Demand for FBG sensors is growing in energy, security, transportation, structural health monitoring, civil engineering, medical, industrial, and other fields. Immune to electro-magnetic interference (EMI), small, light, multiplexible, and highly reliable, our new generation of FBG sensors, FBG sensing arrays, and FBG sensing cables support monitoring and controlling industrial and commercial processes, equipment and infrastructure. We are excited to significantly expand the envelope of commercially available fiberoptic sensors," stated Andrei Csipkes, President & CEO of Technica.
