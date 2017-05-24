© Kheng Ho Toh Dreamstime.com

Smiths Detection wins London Gatwick contract

Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection – Safran) secured a contract with London Gatwick Airport Limited to supply and service nine high-speed CTX 9800 DSi explosives detection systems (EDS).

When fully operational, the UK’s second busiest airport will utilize CTX 9800 to screen all In-gauge baggage in the South Terminal and ensure compliance with UK Department for Transport mandates requiring the use of Standard 3-approved EDS by September 2018.



Commenting on the deployment and growth Alasdair Scobie, Head of Commercial Operationsat London Gatwick Airport said: “Smiths Detection has proven to be a strategic partner in upgrading our EDS technology and infrastructure to improve security and the customer experience. We look forward to our CTX 9800 fleet becoming fully operational and working with Smiths Detection to realise maximum long-term value for our airlines and passengers.”



“Smiths Detection is excited to partner with Gatwick Airport to deploy advanced explosives detection capabilities that help meet the demands of record long-haul traffic and passenger growth,” said Martin Parker, UK EDS Sales Leader, Smiths Detection. “By taking a consultative approach and working in partnership with our customers throughout the life of their investment, Smiths Detection helps keep airports of all sizes moving, delivering unmatched, comprehensive solutions to meet the Standard 3 mandate and upgrade hold baggage screening infrastructure.”