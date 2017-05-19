© northrop grumman

Northrop Grumman: AUD 50M investment down-under

Northrop Grumman is making a AUD 50 million investment to develop an advanced defence electronics maintenance and sustainment centre located in Western Sydney.

“Northrop Grumman is deeply committed to Australia. This investment in a new centre of excellence is the next step in our partnership with the Australian Defence Force [ADF], helping to ensure regional security and mission success,” said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “We are excited to enable the Commonwealth to sustain these next-generation capabilities locally.”



This new centre will support advanced electronics such as communications equipment, electronic warfare equipment and targeting pods.



"Northrop Grumman’s solid understanding of the maintenance and sustainment needs of the ADF is a result of decades of logistics know-how and successful partnerships on multiple programs,” Irving continued. “Our extensive engineering and systems design capabilities uniquely position us to provide a comprehensive, full lifecycle approach to manned and autonomous platform and system management for the country. This is a natural extension to Northrop Grumman’s ongoing investment in Australian industry and local academia."

Image: Gladys Berejiklian (Premier of New South Wales), Dave Perry (President, Northrop Grumman International), Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Second Row- Christopher Pyne (Minister for Defence Industry), Marise Payne (Minister for Defence), Paul Fletcher (Minister for Urban Infrastructure) and Angus Taylor (Assistant Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation)