Tianma selects Orbotech for its Flex AMOLED Gen 6 Fab

Tianma Micro-electronics, a producer of display solutions, has selected Orbotech’s ArrayChecker and AOI solutions for its production line upgrade to flexible AMOLED technology.

Tianma has invested approximately USD 1.8 billion to extend its Gen 6 AMOLED fab in Wuhan, China. The Wuhan fab is designed for the production of flexible AMOLED display panels which are rapidly gaining popularity in consumer electronics devices. When the new line ramps up to mass production during the second half of 2017, Tianma expects to achieve capacity of 30'000 panels per month, with an additional 30'000 per month capacity increase in 2018.



According to the IHS forecast tracker Q4 2016, “AMOLED’s share of overall FPD revenue will increase to almost 30 percent in 2023. Revenue from AMOLED displays is expected to grow from USD 15 billion in 2016 to USD 36 billion in 2023 for a CAGR of 17 percent.”



"We are delighted that Tianma has selected our solutions for their flex AMOLED fabrication line. These solutions, which were designed to enable the new manufacturing processes required to produce flex AMOLED displays, will enable our customers to produce the most advanced FPD products available with high yields. This deal builds upon past successful implementations of Orbotech’s inspection, testing and repair solution", stated Mr. Edu Meytal, President of Orbotech Pacific Display.