thyssenkrupp elevators manufactured in Pune

thyssenkrupp opened its newest Multi-Purpose Facility (MPF) for the elevator industry, including manufacturing of elevators, distribution center and training facilities in the Chakan Industrial Area of Pune, Maharashtra, India.

Representing an investment of INR 3 billion (EUR 44 million), the new 20'000 sq.m. industrial facility is designed for an initial capacity of manufacturing 6'000 elevator units, extendable to over 10'000 units in the foreseeable future.



Having established a 95 percent manufacturing localization target, the opening of the Pune factory will help to significantly expand in the region and support the increasing growth of the Indian construction sector, driven by strong urbanization, a press release states.



Peter Allaart, Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing, thyssenkrupp Elevator, comments: “We’re proud to have been able to inaugurate and start ramping up this new facility in such a short time period, as the localization of elevator manufacturing is considered crucial for the expansion of our business in India, and has been thyssenkrupp’s plan for many years.” He continued, “It is not only manufacturing but also about nurturing talent; the new seed Campus training center will play an important role both in supporting the development of the local area, and contributing to wider Indian goals of localizing talent in the country”.