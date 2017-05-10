© fotona

AGIC Capital acquire laser specialist Fotona

AGIC Capital has acquired Fotona, a European manufacturer of high performance lasers for medical, dental and aesthetic applications.

AGIC will receive full ownership of the business, which it has acquired from The Gores Group, a global operationally oriented investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles.



Sam Sun, Managing Director and Head of Greater China for AGIC commented: "Fotona has seen exceptional growth in Europe and the US, its largest market, and has a strong track record for delivering innovative product lines. China is now the fastest growing market for medical and aesthetic lasers and with our support, the business will be well positioned to become a leading brand across Asia. AGIC was able to leverage its global expertise and resources to acquire a deep understanding of Fotona’s business and effectively execute on the transaction. The investment in Fotona further demonstrates how AGIC, working with existing management, can provide the financing and expertise to enhance the value of fast growing companies with global aspirations."



Jeff Jones, CEO of Fotona added: "Fotona has experienced strong growth in recent years. Through AGIC’s investment and market expertise in Europe and Asia, we can accelerate our strategy and tap into the growing global demand for ultra performance medical lasers and energy based devices. Most importantly with our talented team, we will go even further to be become the leading global brand with our customers and continue to deliver the innovative products that we are known."