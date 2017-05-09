© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

MinebeaMitsumi builds facility in Slovakia

Japanese electronics company MinebeaMitsumi has started construction on a new facility in Košice (Slovakia).

The investment sum is said to be around EUR 60 million. According to a report from the Slovak government, some 1'100 new jobs are set to be created with operations start scheduled for 1Q/2018.



The facility is set to produce mechatronic propulsion systems and electric engines for industrial purposes, including the automotive sector, in Europe.



The Slovak government is also to debate the company’s request for state investment assistance, amounting to EUR 20 million.