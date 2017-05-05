© boston dynamics (illustration purpose only) Analysis | May 05, 2017
North American Robotics market surges 32 percent in unit volume
North American robotics companies posted the strongest ever first-quarter results, according to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the industry’s trade group. Both robot orders and shipments achieved record levels.
An all-time high total of 9'773 robots valued at approximately USD 516 million were ordered from North American robotics companies during the first quarter of 2017. This represents growth of 32 percent in units over the same period in 2016, which held the previous record. Order revenue grew 28 percent over the first quarter of last year. Robot shipments also reached new heights, with 8'824 robots valued at USD 494 million shipped to North American customers in the opening quarter of the year. This represents growth of 24 percent in units and five percent in dollars over the same period in 2016.
“The automation industry continues to grow robustly as companies invest to increase productivity and boost competitiveness while also providing opportunities for workers,” said Jeff Burnstein, President of RIA. “We are excited to hear about the new jobs being created and how companies such as Amazon, GM, and others are training and retraining their workforce to enable them to embrace these higher skilled jobs.”
Growth in automotive related industries soared in the first quarter of 2017. Robots ordered by automotive component suppliers were up 53 percent while orders by automotive OEMs increased 32 percent. Another good sign for the future of robotics was the continued growth in non-automotive industries like metals (54 percent), semiconductors/electronics (22 percent), and food & consumer goods (15 percent).
The biggest increases were in arc welding (102 percent), coating & dispensing (64 percent), and spot welding (36 percent) applications. RIA estimates that 250'000 robots are now in use in the United States, the third highest in the world behind Japan and China.
“The automation industry continues to grow robustly as companies invest to increase productivity and boost competitiveness while also providing opportunities for workers,” said Jeff Burnstein, President of RIA. “We are excited to hear about the new jobs being created and how companies such as Amazon, GM, and others are training and retraining their workforce to enable them to embrace these higher skilled jobs.”
Growth in automotive related industries soared in the first quarter of 2017. Robots ordered by automotive component suppliers were up 53 percent while orders by automotive OEMs increased 32 percent. Another good sign for the future of robotics was the continued growth in non-automotive industries like metals (54 percent), semiconductors/electronics (22 percent), and food & consumer goods (15 percent).
The biggest increases were in arc welding (102 percent), coating & dispensing (64 percent), and spot welding (36 percent) applications. RIA estimates that 250'000 robots are now in use in the United States, the third highest in the world behind Japan and China.
Kontron starts 2017 without a loss Embedded specialist Kontron reports on revenues of EUR 92.4 million comparable to the prior...
Hanza expands cooperation with Saab Swedish EMS-provider Hanza has received orders for communications equipment from...
North American Robotics market surges 32 percent in unit volume North American robotics companies posted the strongest ever first-quarter results, according to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the industry’s trade group. Both robot orders and shipments achieved record levels.
Overall DRAM market to see upward price trajectory through 2017 The average spot price of PC DRAM DDR4 chips has fallen by about 1.92 percent since April...
Enea: Increased financial significance of dispute with customer Enea has initiated arbitration proceedings with one of the company's largest customers...
ESA satellite with Noliac piezoelectric actuator stacks in space The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28...
Airbus Helicopters, IAR and the H215M Airbus Helicopters and IAR have signed a general agreement for an exclusive cooperation for the heavy twin engine H215M multi-role helicopter.
MicroCare expands EU facilities In response to the increasing demand for its critical cleaning, coating and lubrication products...
List: NXP becomes top MCU supplier in 2016 MCU suppliers aligning themselves to be at the epicenter of big-growth opportunities in IoT, automotive, and other emerging systems.
Kontron gives green light on merger with S&T Kontron's supervisory board has approved the conclusion of a merger agreement between...
AEG Power Solutions with successful restructuring The self-administration proceeding over 3W Power's German subsidiary AEG Power...
ZMJ acquires Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Bosch plans to sell its subsidiary Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding GmbH...
Top10 German EMS providers Accounting for 13.6 percent of European EMS revenues and 34.7 percent of those generated in...
BB Electronics expands sales organisation Johnny Madsen has joined the Danish EMS-provider as Senior Sales Manager.
Aismalibar increases production capacity Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of...
Intel could yield the #1 position it has held since 1993 After nearly a quarter of a century, the semiconductor industry could see a new #1...
Facebook & other: Potential of Micro-LED displays for AR & VR devices Following Sony’s introduction of CLEDIS (Crystal LED Integrated Structure) displays and Apple’s...
GM adds 1’100 jobs to expand self-driving operations General Motors says it will add more than 1’100 new jobs and invest USD 14 million in a new...
C.N. Rood becomes Tektronix distribution partner in Sweden Tektronix, a provider of measurement solutions, will from the first of June 2017 have...
3D-NAND account for over 50% of total NAND Flash Bit output DRAMeXchange anticipates that 3D-NAND will formally become the mainstream architecture of...
Saab receives FMV-order for next generation anti-ship missiles Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for production of next generation anti-ship missiles.
Moon rover and 'Alien: Covenant' makes total sense The Moon rover Audi lunar quattro gets its screen debut in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi blockbuster “Alien: Covenant”. But, unlike its human co-stars, the rover gets to have a tour in space as well.
LPKF receives further major orders from solar industry In April, LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser ...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments