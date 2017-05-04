© esa

ESA satellite with Noliac piezoelectric actuator stacks in space

The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28, 2017, and the satellite is now in orbit with the help of Noliac actuator stacks.

The three-tonne satellite was released by Soyuz into its transfer orbit 29 minutes after lift-off. It used its own thrusters to make its way to its final destination at an altitude of 36'000 km over the equator. These thrusters are equipped with Noliac piezo actuator stacks.



In total, eight thrusters was equipped with Noliac piezo stacks, in addition, also the two proportional valves was equipped with the same type of Noliac stacks.



In space, there is no room for failures. Therefore, all components used in satellites must pass a long range of strict qualifications and acceptance tests. Cedric Goueffon, Global Sales Manager at Noliac A/S, explains: "We are proud that we produce piezo actuators with market leading quality and level of reliability. These parameters are in high demand in most industries, but for space applications, these are even more important. Our actuators passed all the tests needed to be included in this exciting European space project. We are happy that the launch of the satellite went well, and we look forward to join future space projects".