© aspocomp PCB | April 27, 2017
Aspocomp adds 37% to YOY net sales
“Growth continued to be strong in the first quarter, partly due to the weak comparison period a year ago. Net sales amounted to EUR 5.7 million (EUR 4.1 million 1-3/2016), representing a year-on-year increase of 37 percent", comments Mikko Montonen, CEO.
Key figures 1-3/2017 in brief
Review of Mikko Montonen, CEO
"Demand for printed circuit boards decreased compared to the end of the previous year in line with typical seasonal variation. Demand slowdown was particularly evident in the telecommunication infrastructure and industrial electronics customer segments. The company's order book developed positively, growing by EUR 0.8 million from the previous year. The order book amounted to EUR 2.2 million (EUR 1.4 million) at the end of the review period. The order book has grown in step with the growth in volume production."
"Operating result improved and amounted to EUR 0.2 million (EUR -0.4 million), a year-on-year increase of EUR 0.6 million or 3 percent of net sales. The increase in profitability was due to the significantly higher net sales compared to the comparison period a year ago. Cash flow from operations was EUR 0.7 million in the black, a year-on-year improvement of EUR 1.3 million."
"Overall, the year has started in line with expectations. At the Capital Market Day in March, we announced our intention to expand our business into new geographic areas and new customer segments. One key objective is to shift the main focus of the company from products and technology to customer-centered service. According to the full-year guidance for 2017, net sales are expected to grow by approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than last year."
Outlook
The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged. In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than in 2016. In 2016, net sales amounted to EUR 21.6 million and the operating result was 3 percent of net sales.
- Net sales: EUR 5.7 million (EUR 4.1 million 1-3/2016)
- Operating result before depreciation (EBITDA): EUR 0.5 million (-0.2)
- Operating result: EUR 0.2 million (-0.4)
- Earnings per share (EPS): EUR 0.03 (-0.07)
- Operational cash flow: EUR 0.7 million (-0.6)
- Order book at the end of period: EUR 2.2 million (1.4)
Review of Mikko Montonen, CEO
"Demand for printed circuit boards decreased compared to the end of the previous year in line with typical seasonal variation. Demand slowdown was particularly evident in the telecommunication infrastructure and industrial electronics customer segments. The company's order book developed positively, growing by EUR 0.8 million from the previous year. The order book amounted to EUR 2.2 million (EUR 1.4 million) at the end of the review period. The order book has grown in step with the growth in volume production."
"Operating result improved and amounted to EUR 0.2 million (EUR -0.4 million), a year-on-year increase of EUR 0.6 million or 3 percent of net sales. The increase in profitability was due to the significantly higher net sales compared to the comparison period a year ago. Cash flow from operations was EUR 0.7 million in the black, a year-on-year improvement of EUR 1.3 million."
"Overall, the year has started in line with expectations. At the Capital Market Day in March, we announced our intention to expand our business into new geographic areas and new customer segments. One key objective is to shift the main focus of the company from products and technology to customer-centered service. According to the full-year guidance for 2017, net sales are expected to grow by approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than last year."
Outlook
The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged. In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than in 2016. In 2016, net sales amounted to EUR 21.6 million and the operating result was 3 percent of net sales.
Aspocomp adds 37% to YOY net sales “Growth continued to be strong in the first quarter, partly due to the weak comparison period a...
Kuka wins major automotive contract The Systems division of robotics company Kuka has won a major new contract from a European...
SAP and Kuka cooperate on Industrie 4.0 SAP and Kuka will work together around Industrie 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to promote the flexibility and automation of production processes.
Eindhoven and a self-driving future "The Dutch city of Eindhoven will be the first city in the world to implement self driving cars for commercial use", said Steven Nelemans, CEO at Amber.
Panasonic opens Automotive battery factory Panasonic Corporation is opening a new automotive lithium-ion battery factory in Dalian (China).
Secop sold to Nidec Aurelius Equity Opportunities sells its subsidiary Secop to the Nidec Group headquartered in...
Global ADAS market to surpass 302 million units annually in 2022 Global automotive applications of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) will surpass 302...
Kontron details planned merger with S&T Kontron AG and S&T Holding Deutschland AG are in advanced negotiations regarding the...
Northvolt moves on to next step in site-selection process Northvolt proceeds with discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities to identify the optimal site for a large scale battery production facility.
GM fires 2'700 in Venezuela Around 2'700 General Motors employees in Venezuela have been laid off via SMS. Severance...
Bombardier JV to deliver 40 high speed train cars Chinese JV Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation (BST), has been awarded another contract from China Railway Corp. (CRC) to supply 40 CRH1A-A new generation high speed train cars to the Nanning Railway Bureau.
Continental expands in Timisoara German automotive supplier Continental has expanded the production of electronic...
Teleplan adds to Business Development team Peter Bonte has been named President Global Business Development at Dutch lifecycle...
Saab gets order from Polish Navy Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Naval Port Gdynia, Poland...
Texcel with a sparkly-new expansion UK-based CEM-provider Texcel is adding the finishing touches to the expansion of their new...
List: Global Semi Wafer-Level manufacturing equipment revenue to grow Worldwide semiconductor wafer-level manufacturing equipment (WFE) revenue totaled...
Aixtron: 'Freezing product development for III-V-materials' No more funds for the development of III-V-Materials at equipment manufacturer...
thyssenkrupp opens R&D center for powertrain technology in China The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp opened a new development center for...
MC Assembly adds conformal coating system to machine park Florida-based EMS-provider MC Assembly has added a Fully Automated Conformal Coating...
ABB Ability and IBM Watson take on Internet of Things ABB and IBM signed a strategic collaboration that brings together ABB Ability with IBM...
U.S. Army orders more Q-53 counterfire radars from Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin will manufacture additional AN/TPQ-53 counterfire radar...
Speedboard invests in expansion Windsor-based CEM Speedboard Assembly Services, will - following year-on-year growth -...
Asscon invests in Yxlon X-ray system Germany-based Asscon Systemtechnik Elektronik GmbH has expanded its capabilities for...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments