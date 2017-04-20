© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 20, 2017
Hyundai Mobis starts local production in Europe
Hyundai Mobis opens a new, 54,000m2 large, production facility in Mošnov (Czech Republic). The factory has an annual capacity of 750'000 head lamps and tail lamps respectively.
Hyundai Mobis plans to make this plant a production base for main auto components for the European market. The automotive supplier invested approximately KRW 140 billion (EUR 114 million) towards opening the new lamp plant of 54'000m2 on a site of 190'000m2 in Mošnov, near Ostrava (Czech Republic).
The company expects that by supplying lamps from this plant to Hyundai Czech plant and Kia Slovakia plant, both within a 2-hour drive distance. Before the opening of the plant, it took more than a month to transport lamps produced from Gimcheon plant in South Korea by shipping them from Busan to the port of Koper (Slovenia).
"To produce auto components that meet ever-changing local environments and regulations in a rapid manner, it is essential to have local production bases for core auto components," said Jeon Yong-duk, executive vice president of auto component division of Hyundai Mobis. "We will make our Czech plant as a production base specializing in core auto components for Europe and through aggressive sales operation based on this base, we will solidify our position in Europe."
