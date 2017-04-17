© baloncici dreamstime.com

Kulicke & Soffa opens process and applications laboratory

Kulicke & Soffa Industries has opened its latest Process and Applications laboratory at the K&S Netherlands facility.

The 180 square meter laboratory adds to the company’s existing base of global application facilities. The Netherlands site houses a complete prototype assembly line of K&S Advanced Packaging and Electronics Assembly equipment. The laboratory aims to facilitate stronger collaboration with global customers and industry partners to develop and refine next-generation of packaging solutions. It also serves as a platform to accelerate internal development roadmaps and engineering competencies.



Bob Chylak, Kulicke & Soffa’s Vice President of Global Process Engineering, said, “This new lab marks another significant milestone for K&S and further enhances our capabilities to deploy the latest technology for component mounting, with a specific focus on applications requiring high-accuracy placement for passive components as well as active bare or packaged die. We are excited to further collaborate strategically with customers and industry partners to optimize and drive high-volume adoption of new advanced packaging processes.”