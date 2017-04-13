© trendforce Analysis | April 13, 2017
Intel stays atop with Optane SSD DC P4800X series
Intel has made waves in the server SSD market with the reveal of its Optane SSD DC P4800X Series this March. Based the company’s in-house 3D XPoint memory, the DC P4800X Series is scheduled for shipments in the second half of 2017.
“3D XPoint greatly outperforms NAND Flash and will help Intel reinforce its leading position in the high-end segment of the SSD market that has become increasingly competitive,” said Alan Chen, senior research manager of DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce. “In the future, the product roadmap of 3D XPoint could include client-grade SSDs and storage-class memory (SCM) devices. Intel naturally wants to expand the adoption of this technology in other areas as to create flexibility in pricing and consumption of in-house production capacity.”
DRAMeXchange’s data show that Intel was the top brand in the global server SSD market for 2016 with more than 30 percent of the market share. Rival Samsung closely followed Intel with a roughly similar market share. So far, Intel’s leadership in the server SSD market comes from leveraging the company’s dominance in the CPU market. However, Samsung and later entrants to this field are gaining experience and have adopted aggressive pricing to erode Intel’s market shares for mid-range and low-end server SSDs.
Chen added: “Intel lags behind Samsung and Toshiba in the production capacity for NAND Flash. Putting forward a new premium SSD line that uses a proprietary memory technology is a way for Intel to maintain high profit margin for its server business with limited NAND Flash capacity. Furthermore, the introduction of 3D XPoint will help Intel reduce the risk of being overly reliant on the high-end server SSD market. Intel later on will likely use 3D XPoint for client-grade SSDs and SCM devices. By introducing this memory technology to other application markets, Intel can have more flexibility in terms of pricing and capacity consumption.”
Comparatively speaking, the price per gigabyte (USD/GB) of a 375GB SSD from the DC P4800X Series is about four times as much as that of a NAND Flash-based SSD with similar specifications and PCIe interface. Whether 3D XPoint can penetrate into the mid-range and low-end product segments will be determined mainly by pricing. This new type of memory chips have to become more attractive cost-wise for OEMs in the client-grade SSD and SCM device markets.
From the design perspective, SSDs from the DC P4800X Series use 128Gb 3D XPoint chips that are stacked together. The interface is PCIe and the controller chip is developed in house. In terms of capacity options, Intel will first release 375GB products and then roll out 750GB and 1.5TB models. According to the listed specifications, SSDs of this series is capable of reaching 2,400MB/s for sequential reading, 2,200MB/s for sequential writing and over 500,000 in IOPS. Furthermore, they have a typical latency of less than 10 microseconds and score 30 on the major endurance indicator DWPD (drive writes per day). “The DC 4800X Series is presented as a SSD solution that will fully take advantage of PCIe G3x4 while having a high level of endurance,” said Chen.
Based on the official recommended price, a 375GB SSD of the DC P4800X Series is set at around USD4/GB. Meanwhile, a NAND Flash-based SSD with similar specifications and PCIe interface can cost as low as USD1/GB. This four-fold difference means that the DC P4800X Series is probably targeting the high-end segment of the server SSD market during the initial release period.
Intel’s new 3D XPoint-based SSDs can expand the capacity of server DRAM via the company’s proprietary virtualization software known as Intel Memory Drive Technology, which is a separate product and costs extra. The bundle price for the 375GB SSD of the DC P4800X Series and the virtualization software together comes to around USD5/GB. Considering the average sales price of server DRAM DIMMs (currently at about USD7/GB), the bundle price is actually competitive in this respect.
“Intel’s new SSD line is between server DRAM DIMMs and NAND Flash server SSDs in terms of efficiency and pricing,” noted Chen. “3D XPoint-based SSDs lack the performance capability to fully substitute server DRAM DIMMs. However, products from the DC P4800X Series can take on the role of SCM devices and work with server DRAM DIMMs to improve the operation of the entire server system.”
Moreover, SSDs using 3D XPoint have several advantages over NAND Flash-based counterparts. The random reading and random writing speeds of the former are faster and more consistent. DC P4800X products also vastly outperform conventional NAND Flash-based SSDs on the latency and endurance indicators. Disregarding the price difference, 3D XPoint-based SSDs are superior to NAND Flash-based SSDs in every aspect.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
DRAMeXchange’s data show that Intel was the top brand in the global server SSD market for 2016 with more than 30 percent of the market share. Rival Samsung closely followed Intel with a roughly similar market share. So far, Intel’s leadership in the server SSD market comes from leveraging the company’s dominance in the CPU market. However, Samsung and later entrants to this field are gaining experience and have adopted aggressive pricing to erode Intel’s market shares for mid-range and low-end server SSDs.
Chen added: “Intel lags behind Samsung and Toshiba in the production capacity for NAND Flash. Putting forward a new premium SSD line that uses a proprietary memory technology is a way for Intel to maintain high profit margin for its server business with limited NAND Flash capacity. Furthermore, the introduction of 3D XPoint will help Intel reduce the risk of being overly reliant on the high-end server SSD market. Intel later on will likely use 3D XPoint for client-grade SSDs and SCM devices. By introducing this memory technology to other application markets, Intel can have more flexibility in terms of pricing and capacity consumption.”
Comparatively speaking, the price per gigabyte (USD/GB) of a 375GB SSD from the DC P4800X Series is about four times as much as that of a NAND Flash-based SSD with similar specifications and PCIe interface. Whether 3D XPoint can penetrate into the mid-range and low-end product segments will be determined mainly by pricing. This new type of memory chips have to become more attractive cost-wise for OEMs in the client-grade SSD and SCM device markets.
From the design perspective, SSDs from the DC P4800X Series use 128Gb 3D XPoint chips that are stacked together. The interface is PCIe and the controller chip is developed in house. In terms of capacity options, Intel will first release 375GB products and then roll out 750GB and 1.5TB models. According to the listed specifications, SSDs of this series is capable of reaching 2,400MB/s for sequential reading, 2,200MB/s for sequential writing and over 500,000 in IOPS. Furthermore, they have a typical latency of less than 10 microseconds and score 30 on the major endurance indicator DWPD (drive writes per day). “The DC 4800X Series is presented as a SSD solution that will fully take advantage of PCIe G3x4 while having a high level of endurance,” said Chen.
Based on the official recommended price, a 375GB SSD of the DC P4800X Series is set at around USD4/GB. Meanwhile, a NAND Flash-based SSD with similar specifications and PCIe interface can cost as low as USD1/GB. This four-fold difference means that the DC P4800X Series is probably targeting the high-end segment of the server SSD market during the initial release period.
Intel’s new 3D XPoint-based SSDs can expand the capacity of server DRAM via the company’s proprietary virtualization software known as Intel Memory Drive Technology, which is a separate product and costs extra. The bundle price for the 375GB SSD of the DC P4800X Series and the virtualization software together comes to around USD5/GB. Considering the average sales price of server DRAM DIMMs (currently at about USD7/GB), the bundle price is actually competitive in this respect.
“Intel’s new SSD line is between server DRAM DIMMs and NAND Flash server SSDs in terms of efficiency and pricing,” noted Chen. “3D XPoint-based SSDs lack the performance capability to fully substitute server DRAM DIMMs. However, products from the DC P4800X Series can take on the role of SCM devices and work with server DRAM DIMMs to improve the operation of the entire server system.”
Moreover, SSDs using 3D XPoint have several advantages over NAND Flash-based counterparts. The random reading and random writing speeds of the former are faster and more consistent. DC P4800X products also vastly outperform conventional NAND Flash-based SSDs on the latency and endurance indicators. Disregarding the price difference, 3D XPoint-based SSDs are superior to NAND Flash-based SSDs in every aspect.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
Intel stays atop with Optane SSD DC P4800X series Intel has made waves in the server SSD market with the reveal of its Optane SSD DC...
Cibel chooses InCAM as its CAM solution Cibel has chosen InCAM as its preproduction CAM solution to replace its Genesis2000 CAM...
Sonobuoy tech systems awarded USD 14.8M in contracts Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc...
Stefan Hedelius resigns as Note's CEO Stefan Hedelius will formally resign as CEO effective 30 April. The company’s CFO Henrik...
Neways and the future of miniaturisation Existing conventional screen printing techniques can now be applied to structures of less than...
Demand from AMOLED and TDDI markets push up NOR Flash prices The prices of NOR Flash will go up sequentially by at least 5 percent on average for every...
Lockheed Martin eyes military exoskeleton market Eyeing a new generation of industrial and military exoskeletons, Lockheed Martin...
Kubota opens new manufacturing facility Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA) opened its new manufacturing facility in Gainesville-Hall County.
New plant for Kuka Systems in China Kuka Systems China, affiliate company of Germany-based Kuka AG, held a ground breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant in March 2017.
New technology gives increase for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs Elmatica sees an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs in the Nordics.
Global EMS market continues to grow in 2017 The rising demand and requirements for electronic devices and components across multiple industries has created a dynamic business environment for most OEMs and EMS providers.
Thales to supply SOTAS to Denmark The Danish Defence and Logistic Organization (DALO) signed a framework agreement with...
Senvion wins 26 megawatt Czech order Senvion has signed its first contract with EEH s.r.o for the delivery of eleven Senvion...
Foreign competitors set up fabs in China United Semiconductor Xiamen (USCXM), China-based subsidiary of major foundry UMC, is...
Lacroix acquires a stake in Firstronic Lacroix is going 'multi-continental' by acquiring a stake in the electronic...
Hella builds new electronics facility in Lithuania Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. expands production capacities in Europe due to increasing demand for electronic components.
List: Europes biggest EMS companies Manufacturing Market Insiders’s long awaited list of the worlds Top 50 EMS providers was released just recently – and we took the opportunity to dig a little deeper in the list to see how things are looking on the European front.
Schweizer: Result down in fiscal 2016 In the fiscal year 2016, turnover of Schweizer group increased slightly to EUR 116.1 million...
Competition from Chinese brands lowered prices of LED Light bulbs Prices of LED replacement light bulbs continued to fall this March, according to market...
IMI acquires 80% of STI Enterprises Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of STI Enterprises Limited, to acquire an 80 percent stake in STI, subject to completion conditions.
ABB selected for a EUR 270 million order for UK-France power link ABB has won an order worth EUR 270 million from the UK grid operator National Grid and...
Kolektor new owner of Kolektor Micro-Motor Kolektor has become 100 percent owner of Kolektor Micro-Motor, ahead of schedule.
List: Top10 EMS-providers of 2016 In 2016, the Top50 EMS companies reached revenue amounting to USD 270 billion –...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments