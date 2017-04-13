© stefan hermans dreamstime.com

Cibel chooses InCAM as its CAM solution

Cibel has chosen InCAM as its preproduction CAM solution to replace its Genesis2000 CAM operation.

“Since migrating from Genesis 2000 to InCAM, we’ve noticed improved analysis speeds due to InCAM’s multi-processing capabilities. We can begin reviewing analysis results for the first layer while other layer analyses run in the background, dramatically shortening cycle time,” said Christophe Joyau, Cibel General Director. “Integration is smoother in InCAM, not only with Frontline’s engineering products (InPlan and InStack) but with the entire Windows environment, and there is seamless backwards compatibility with Genesis 2000. In addition, all-round improved functionality – pad stacks, profile with holes etc.– enables significantly faster job processing.”



“We are very pleased with Cibel’s decision to migrate to InCAM,” said Claudio Bellistri, CAM and Engineering Business Manager, Orbotech Europe. “InCAM’s dedicated DFM and analysis tools, Check & Fix, and system-wide automation enable operators to achieve unparalleled quality and accuracy, helping manufacturers meet production challenges in a collaborative and secure work environment. These benefits have driven a growing trend of migration from Genesis to InCAM.”