© elmatica (illustration purpose only) PCB | April 12, 2017
New technology gives increase for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs
Elmatica sees an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs in the Nordics.
New advanced technology requires flexible circuits to fulfill challenging form-factor requirements, eliminate connectors and improve performance.
- We have during 2016 seen an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex circuits in the Nordics. There are several reasons to explain this development. The last manufacturer of Flex and Rigid-Flex in the region closed down a while ago. Manufacturers in EU, USA, China and Asia are now the only viable options. Manufacturers in China has over the last years invested heavily in machines and knowledge to increase their capabilities. Status now, is that one can procure Flex and Rigid-Flex in China, when using the right manufacturer, at a high quality level, says Torben Hajslund, Country Manager Elmatica, Denmark.
- We see that the demand on a global level is increasing, especially within the consumer electronics industry in relation to volume production. With the high quality level from Asia on multilayer Flex and Rigid-Flex, the Flex-circuits are now more attractive in various industries, where Rigid boards with connectors and cables would earlier have been preferred, says CTO of Elmatica, Jørgen Bakke.
Civil aviation, medical, aerospace- and the defence industry are sectors where Elmatica see a particular high growth, however all products for the defence sector naturally fall under compliance regulation and hence they can only be produced in NATO countries or specific approved countries.
- The earlier we are involved in a project, the more challenges we can overcome in relation to optimize the design in relation to cost, assembly, material selection and compliance. We believe in sharing our knowledge, and tailor seminars for our customers to set the standard for how they can design with the optimal technology and reduce challenges. Lately we have seen a significant increase in the demand for seminars regarding Flex and Rigid-Flex technology, says Bakke.
- Another positive aspect with Flex and Rigid-Flex is the reduction of assembly time. For Rigid-Flex, reduced or no use of connectors will also increase reliability. Customers often request a reduction in both costs, time spent in assembly, fewer cables and sockets. This is in many cases solved with Flex and Rigid-Flex boards. We are at the moment consulting on a printed circuit for a partner, a ML8-circuit with flex-connections on two layers. In this project we discuss the total cost reduction of the product in relation to utilizing cables etc. For a waste majority of applications, customers continue to demand smaller, lighter, and more cost-effective products. Then the flexible circuit is a viable option to explore with a competent partner, says Bakke.
- We have during 2016 seen an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex circuits in the Nordics. There are several reasons to explain this development. The last manufacturer of Flex and Rigid-Flex in the region closed down a while ago. Manufacturers in EU, USA, China and Asia are now the only viable options. Manufacturers in China has over the last years invested heavily in machines and knowledge to increase their capabilities. Status now, is that one can procure Flex and Rigid-Flex in China, when using the right manufacturer, at a high quality level, says Torben Hajslund, Country Manager Elmatica, Denmark.
- We see that the demand on a global level is increasing, especially within the consumer electronics industry in relation to volume production. With the high quality level from Asia on multilayer Flex and Rigid-Flex, the Flex-circuits are now more attractive in various industries, where Rigid boards with connectors and cables would earlier have been preferred, says CTO of Elmatica, Jørgen Bakke.
Civil aviation, medical, aerospace- and the defence industry are sectors where Elmatica see a particular high growth, however all products for the defence sector naturally fall under compliance regulation and hence they can only be produced in NATO countries or specific approved countries.
- The earlier we are involved in a project, the more challenges we can overcome in relation to optimize the design in relation to cost, assembly, material selection and compliance. We believe in sharing our knowledge, and tailor seminars for our customers to set the standard for how they can design with the optimal technology and reduce challenges. Lately we have seen a significant increase in the demand for seminars regarding Flex and Rigid-Flex technology, says Bakke.
- Another positive aspect with Flex and Rigid-Flex is the reduction of assembly time. For Rigid-Flex, reduced or no use of connectors will also increase reliability. Customers often request a reduction in both costs, time spent in assembly, fewer cables and sockets. This is in many cases solved with Flex and Rigid-Flex boards. We are at the moment consulting on a printed circuit for a partner, a ML8-circuit with flex-connections on two layers. In this project we discuss the total cost reduction of the product in relation to utilizing cables etc. For a waste majority of applications, customers continue to demand smaller, lighter, and more cost-effective products. Then the flexible circuit is a viable option to explore with a competent partner, says Bakke.
Demand from AMOLED and TDDI markets push up NOR Flash prices The prices of NOR Flash will go up sequentially by at least 5 percent on average for every...
Lockheed Martin eyes military exoskeleton market Eyeing a new generation of industrial and military exoskeletons, Lockheed Martin...
Kubota opens new manufacturing facility Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA) opened its new manufacturing facility in Gainesville-Hall County.
New plant for Kuka Systems in China Kuka Systems China, affiliate company of Germany-based Kuka AG, held a ground breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant in March 2017.
New technology gives increase for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs Elmatica sees an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs in the Nordics.
Global EMS market continues to grow in 2017 The rising demand and requirements for electronic devices and components across multiple industries has created a dynamic business environment for most OEMs and EMS providers.
Thales to supply SOTAS to Denmark The Danish Defence and Logistic Organization (DALO) signed a framework agreement with...
Senvion wins 26 megawatt Czech order Senvion has signed its first contract with EEH s.r.o for the delivery of eleven Senvion...
Foreign competitors set up fabs in China United Semiconductor Xiamen (USCXM), China-based subsidiary of major foundry UMC, is...
Lacroix acquires a stake in Firstronic Lacroix is going 'multi-continental' by acquiring a stake in the electronic...
Hella builds new electronics facility in Lithuania Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. expands production capacities in Europe due to increasing demand for electronic components.
List: Europes biggest EMS companies Manufacturing Market Insiders’s long awaited list of the worlds Top 50 EMS providers was released just recently – and we took the opportunity to dig a little deeper in the list to see how things are looking on the European front.
Schweizer: Result down in fiscal 2016 In the fiscal year 2016, turnover of Schweizer group increased slightly to EUR 116.1 million...
Competition from Chinese brands lowered prices of LED Light bulbs Prices of LED replacement light bulbs continued to fall this March, according to market...
IMI acquires 80% of STI Enterprises Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of STI Enterprises Limited, to acquire an 80 percent stake in STI, subject to completion conditions.
ABB selected for a EUR 270 million order for UK-France power link ABB has won an order worth EUR 270 million from the UK grid operator National Grid and...
Kolektor new owner of Kolektor Micro-Motor Kolektor has become 100 percent owner of Kolektor Micro-Motor, ahead of schedule.
List: Top10 EMS-providers of 2016 In 2016, the Top50 EMS companies reached revenue amounting to USD 270 billion –...
Mitsubishi Electric with new satellite production facility Mitsubishi Electric will invest approximately JPY 11 billion (EUR 93 million) to construct a new...
Potential scale of Micro-LED market could reach USD 30~40bn Following LCD and OLED, micro-LED is now one of the next-generation display...
Kraken Robotik to deliver Deep Sea 3D laser imaging system Kraken Robotik GmbH in Bremen (Germany) has been awarded a contract to design and build a...
First Solar's interest in 8point3 Energy Partners up for grabs First Solar, Inc. is reviewing alternatives for the sale of its interests in 8point3 Energy...
Kontron: Revenue down 17.7% YoY Kontron’s revenues decreased by 17.7 percent in the 2016 fiscal year to EUR 385.1 million (prior...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments