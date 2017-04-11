© senvion

Senvion wins 26 megawatt Czech order

Senvion has signed its first contract with EEH s.r.o for the delivery of eleven Senvion MM100 and two Senvion MM92 for the Václavice wind farm.

The wind farm is located in Hrádek nad Nisou in the Okres Liberec region and will, with a total rated power of 26 megawatts (MW), generate sufficient power to supply over 17'000 households each year. Senvion has also concluded a maintenance agreement with EEH for the project, with a duration of 15 years. The first turbines for the Václavice wind farm are to be delivered in June 2017; they are scheduled to be commissioned in October 2017.



Jürgen Geissinger, CEO at Senvion, says: "We are very happy to have concluded this turbine contract in the Czech Republic and to have gained a new customer with EEH. The turbines are perfectly suited for the site's conditions. With our service range, we can ensure that the wind farm can contribute to developing wind energy in the region. We are looking forward to working together with EEH as part of the Václavice wind farm project."



Mr. D. Lukes and Mr. M. Lang, from EEH, said: "EEH is happy to have gained Senvion as a partner and to have 13 Senvion wind turbines installed for the Václavice project. Senvion supports EEH's goal of operating the Václavice wind farm safely and successfully in the long term. We are looking forward to a long-lasting business relationship."



Senvion has already installed 19 wind turbines with a total rated power of 37 MW in the Czech Republic.