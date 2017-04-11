© senvion Electronics Production | April 11, 2017
Senvion wins 26 megawatt Czech order
Senvion has signed its first contract with EEH s.r.o for the delivery of eleven Senvion MM100 and two Senvion MM92 for the Václavice wind farm.
The wind farm is located in Hrádek nad Nisou in the Okres Liberec region and will, with a total rated power of 26 megawatts (MW), generate sufficient power to supply over 17'000 households each year. Senvion has also concluded a maintenance agreement with EEH for the project, with a duration of 15 years. The first turbines for the Václavice wind farm are to be delivered in June 2017; they are scheduled to be commissioned in October 2017.
Jürgen Geissinger, CEO at Senvion, says: "We are very happy to have concluded this turbine contract in the Czech Republic and to have gained a new customer with EEH. The turbines are perfectly suited for the site's conditions. With our service range, we can ensure that the wind farm can contribute to developing wind energy in the region. We are looking forward to working together with EEH as part of the Václavice wind farm project."
Mr. D. Lukes and Mr. M. Lang, from EEH, said: "EEH is happy to have gained Senvion as a partner and to have 13 Senvion wind turbines installed for the Václavice project. Senvion supports EEH's goal of operating the Václavice wind farm safely and successfully in the long term. We are looking forward to a long-lasting business relationship."
Senvion has already installed 19 wind turbines with a total rated power of 37 MW in the Czech Republic.
Jürgen Geissinger, CEO at Senvion, says: "We are very happy to have concluded this turbine contract in the Czech Republic and to have gained a new customer with EEH. The turbines are perfectly suited for the site's conditions. With our service range, we can ensure that the wind farm can contribute to developing wind energy in the region. We are looking forward to working together with EEH as part of the Václavice wind farm project."
Mr. D. Lukes and Mr. M. Lang, from EEH, said: "EEH is happy to have gained Senvion as a partner and to have 13 Senvion wind turbines installed for the Václavice project. Senvion supports EEH's goal of operating the Václavice wind farm safely and successfully in the long term. We are looking forward to a long-lasting business relationship."
Senvion has already installed 19 wind turbines with a total rated power of 37 MW in the Czech Republic.
Global EMS market continues to grow in 2017 The rising demand and requirements for electronic devices and components across multiple industries has created a dynamic business environment for most OEMs and EMS providers.
Thales to supply SOTAS to Denmark The Danish Defence and Logistic Organization (DALO) signed a framework agreement with...
Senvion wins 26 megawatt Czech order Senvion has signed its first contract with EEH s.r.o for the delivery of eleven Senvion...
Foreign competitors set up fabs in China United Semiconductor Xiamen (USCXM), China-based subsidiary of major foundry UMC, is...
Lacroix acquires a stake in Firstronic Lacroix is going 'multi-continental' by acquiring a stake in the electronic...
Hella builds new electronics facility in Lithuania Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. expands production capacities in Europe due to increasing demand for electronic components.
List: Europes biggest EMS companies Manufacturing Market Insiders’s long awaited list of the worlds Top 50 EMS providers was released just recently – and we took the opportunity to dig a little deeper in the list to see how things are looking on the European front.
Schweizer: Result down in fiscal 2016 In the fiscal year 2016, turnover of Schweizer group increased slightly to EUR 116.1 million...
Competition from Chinese brands lowered prices of LED Light bulbs Prices of LED replacement light bulbs continued to fall this March, according to market...
IMI acquires 80% of STI Enterprises Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of STI Enterprises Limited, to acquire an 80 percent stake in STI, subject to completion conditions.
ABB selected for a EUR 270 million order for UK-France power link ABB has won an order worth EUR 270 million from the UK grid operator National Grid and...
Kolektor new owner of Kolektor Micro-Motor Kolektor has become 100 percent owner of Kolektor Micro-Motor, ahead of schedule.
List: Top10 EMS-providers of 2016 In 2016, the Top50 EMS companies reached revenue amounting to USD 270 billion –...
Mitsubishi Electric with new satellite production facility Mitsubishi Electric will invest approximately JPY 11 billion (EUR 93 million) to construct a new...
Potential scale of Micro-LED market could reach USD 30~40bn Following LCD and OLED, micro-LED is now one of the next-generation display...
Kraken Robotik to deliver Deep Sea 3D laser imaging system Kraken Robotik GmbH in Bremen (Germany) has been awarded a contract to design and build a...
First Solar's interest in 8point3 Energy Partners up for grabs First Solar, Inc. is reviewing alternatives for the sale of its interests in 8point3 Energy...
Kontron: Revenue down 17.7% YoY Kontron’s revenues decreased by 17.7 percent in the 2016 fiscal year to EUR 385.1 million (prior...
Darekon: 2016 exceeded expectations Darekon Group's turnover increased 10 percent to EUR 41.6 million in fiscal 2016. The...
Kolektor Group acquires Conttek Group Kolektor is acquiring Conttek Holding GmbH (Conttek Group), which is the 100 percent owner...
Harwin awarded EN 9100/AS9100c accreditation The internationally-recognised 9100 Series Quality Management System standard (referred to as...
TRI partners with automotive manufacturers TRI reports on several purchase orders as well as Approved Vendor List (AVL) endorsements...
O-S-D market moves towards normal growth rates Weakness in high-brightness LEDs lowered optoelectronics in 2016 while sensors/actuators got a needed boost from improved pricing, writes analyst IC Insights.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments