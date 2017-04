Competition from Chinese brands lowered prices of LED Light bulbs

© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Prices of LED replacement light bulbs continued to fall this March, according to market analyst Trendforce.

Prices of LED packages in China were constant corresponding to the steady market demand

Compared with February, the global average sales price (ASP) of 40-watt equivalent LED light bulbs dropped 3.6 percent to USD 6.6, while the global ASP of 60-watt equivalent products had a smaller decline of 0.9 percent and came to USD 8.1.LEDinside analyst Allen Yu said several China-based vendors such as OPPLE Lighting and MLS have begun to sell products under their brand names in Europe since the start of this February. To fend off Chinese competition, major international brands cut prices on some of their products. Some high-price products were also being taken off the market. On the whole, prices of LED light bulbs in the U.S. and Europe were on a more noticeable downtrend this March, whereas prices in Asia remained relatively stable.Looking at China’s LED package market, some LED suppliers already raised prices for their 0.2-watt and 0.5-watt 2835 products in February. While market demand stayed fairly robust through March, suppliers also expanded their production capacity during the same period. Therefore, the overall price trend in China’s LED package market was on a steady course without significant fluctuations.-----More can be found at Trendforce