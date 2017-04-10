© adistock dreamstime.com (illustration purposes only)

Kolektor new owner of Kolektor Micro-Motor

Kolektor has become 100 percent owner of Kolektor Micro-Motor, ahead of schedule.

When purchasing the 51 percent share of Kolektor Micro-Motor, Kolektor has signed the agreement with the Swiss company Micro-Motor, under which Kolektor was entitled to acquire a 100 percent share of Kolektor Micro-Motor by the end of June 2018. However, the partners have mutually agreed on the early purchase of the remaining 49 percent share of Kolektor Micro-Motor.



In the past year, the entire production of drives has been successfully relocated from Switzerland to Idrija. In spite of the 100 percent ownership of Kolektor in Kolektor Micro-Motor, a few Swiss colleagues will remain in Idrija to provide assistance in the development and the acquisition of new business opportunities.



In September 2015, Kolektor purchased the 51 percent share of Kolektor Micro-Motor, a company established by the Swiss company Micro-Motor to facilitate the relocation of production to Slovenia.