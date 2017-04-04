© A123

A123 Systems builds new headquarters, jobs affected

A123 Systems, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, plans to build a new headquarters complex in Novi, Michigan, representing a USD 40 million investment.

The new campus will replace A123’s leased space in Livonia and Romulus, Michigan and serve as the workplace for more than 400 employees when it is complete. The campus also allows for future expansion to support the further anticipated growth of the global business.



“We are making a commitment to a continued significant presence in Michigan, in proximity to the skilled and experienced talent here,” said Jason Forcier, Chief Executive Officer of A123 Systems. “This new complex meets future needs by becoming our epicenter of engineering. It will allow us to grow our engineering workforce and bring testing inside, that has previously been done outside the company. In addition to our corporate staff and our engineering group, we will maintain manufacturing capability for systems assembly to meet the demands of the U.S. marketplace as they continue to evolve.”



As part of adapting facilities to match the transformation of A123 Systems’ business in the United States, the company also announced it will consolidate its U.S. manufacturing operations into a smaller site on the new campus. This will impact approximately 200 manufacturing jobs at the company’s current locations in Livonia and Romulus, Michigan.



The company expects to begin construction in the third quarter of 2017 and begin to move into the new Michigan complex by the end of 2018.