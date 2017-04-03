© bombardier

Bombardier trains to operate in Germany's Saar region

Bombardier Transportation and emerging transport company vlexx GmbH have signed a contract to provide 21 three-car Bombardier Talent 3 electric multiple units.

The new trains are scheduled to begin operation on the Saar region’s electric rail network in December 2019.



"With the expansion of our railway network and our fleet to a total of 84 vehicles, we are ensuring long-term business growth," explains Frank Höhler, Managing Director of vlexx GmbH. "With the new trains, our passengers will experience much more comfortable rides. Passengers will benefit from many extras, like large panorama windows and a modern passenger information system."



"This order is a great success for Bombardier and underlines the appeal of the latest generation of our TALENT product family. The new TALENT 3 trains combine the quality and reliability of their predecessors with new elements such as WLAN," says Michael Fohrer, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Germany. “We are proud to support our new customer vlexx’s expanding mobility offering with these innovative trains. We also see this contract as a prelude to a long-term, partnership-based cooperation."