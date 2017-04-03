© bombardier Electronics Production | April 03, 2017
Bombardier trains to operate in Germany's Saar region
Bombardier Transportation and emerging transport company vlexx GmbH have signed a contract to provide 21 three-car Bombardier Talent 3 electric multiple units.
The new trains are scheduled to begin operation on the Saar region’s electric rail network in December 2019.
"With the expansion of our railway network and our fleet to a total of 84 vehicles, we are ensuring long-term business growth," explains Frank Höhler, Managing Director of vlexx GmbH. "With the new trains, our passengers will experience much more comfortable rides. Passengers will benefit from many extras, like large panorama windows and a modern passenger information system."
"This order is a great success for Bombardier and underlines the appeal of the latest generation of our TALENT product family. The new TALENT 3 trains combine the quality and reliability of their predecessors with new elements such as WLAN," says Michael Fohrer, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Germany. “We are proud to support our new customer vlexx’s expanding mobility offering with these innovative trains. We also see this contract as a prelude to a long-term, partnership-based cooperation."
"With the expansion of our railway network and our fleet to a total of 84 vehicles, we are ensuring long-term business growth," explains Frank Höhler, Managing Director of vlexx GmbH. "With the new trains, our passengers will experience much more comfortable rides. Passengers will benefit from many extras, like large panorama windows and a modern passenger information system."
"This order is a great success for Bombardier and underlines the appeal of the latest generation of our TALENT product family. The new TALENT 3 trains combine the quality and reliability of their predecessors with new elements such as WLAN," says Michael Fohrer, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Germany. “We are proud to support our new customer vlexx’s expanding mobility offering with these innovative trains. We also see this contract as a prelude to a long-term, partnership-based cooperation."
OSI Systems with Security order OSI Systems' Security division was awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 12 million.
Bombardier trains to operate in Germany's Saar region Bombardier Transportation and emerging transport company vlexx GmbH have signed a...
PKC Group expands with acquisition of Fortitude Industries PKC Group has signed and closed a contract to buy the rolling stock electrical...
B. Braun and Philips join forces on ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia B. Braun Melsungen AG and Royal Philips signed a multi-year strategic alliance to develop...
Tesla hits a new delivery record - 70% increase Tesla delivered just over 25'000 vehicles in Q1, of which approximately 13'450 were...
Spiking ASPs prompt market forecast revision to 11 percent increase IC Insights has raised its worldwide IC market growth forecast for 2017 to 11 percent, more than twice its original 5 percent outlook.
Terma and Northrop Grumman sign F-35 MoU A MoU has been signed between Terma and Northrop Grumman confirming future opportunities for Terma to pursue additional component production beyond their current contracted agreements for the F-35 Lightning II...
Saab receives order for next generation anti-ship missile Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Material...
New Datwyler centre in Manchester bring layoffs elsewhere Datwyler intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its Technical Components division...
Voltabox receives battery module order paragon's wholly owned Voltabox subsidiary gets to produce battery modules in...
Harju Elekter purchased a majority holding in Energo Veritas AS Harju Elekter purchased an 80.5% holding in Energo Veritas OÜ, a company trading in...
OSI Systems delivers cargo inspection systems OSI Systems awarded USD 12 Million contract from an un-named, international...
List: Intel, Samsung, Qualcomm ... The worldwide semiconductor market showed signs of recovery in 2016 following a down year in 2015. In 2016, the market posted a year-end growth rate of 2 percent with chip growth seen across multiple market segments.
Kaney Aerospace acquired BVR Technologies The combined company will operate as Kaney Aerospace with a workforce of over 120...
North American PCB order growth boosts Book-to-Bill ratio Strong bookings growth pushed the PCB book-to-bill ratio up to 1.04, writes industry association...
Skeleton opens German manufacturing facility Skeleton Technologies has officially opened a new production line in Saxony...
Telensa shifts production from Asia to the UK Telensa is moving its manufacturing back to the UK. After a strategic review of...
Clavister delivers Virtual Security Solution to Nokia Networks Virtual security specialist Clavister has received the first order from Nokia for its advanced virtual security solution.
Kongsberg Ship's bridge simulators for University College of Southeast Norway The University College of Southeast Norway (USN) has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park.
HI-LEX with factory in Czech Republic Japanese component supplier HI-LEX Corp. is investing CZK 1.16 billion (EUR 43 million) and...
SMA Solar sells off sub to Chinese buyer SMA Solar Technology AG concluded the sale of its subsidiary SMA Railway...
s.e.t. Electronics invests in Poland German EMS-provider s.e.t. Electronics AG has invested in a new AOI system for its Polish...
Dynamic EMS: Revenue up 6 percent Dynamic EMS reported on continued growth for financial year FY16, with an increase of 6...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments