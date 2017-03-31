© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Harju Elekter purchased a majority holding in Energo Veritas

AS Harju Elekter purchased an 80.5% holding in Energo Veritas OÜ, a company trading in electrical materials and equipment.

After the transaction, the business operations of AS Harju Elekter Trade Group will be merged with Energo Veritas OÜ, who will continue as a subsidiary of the Group.



The former manager of the company, Kristo Reinhold, will continue as the head of the Group’s new subsidiary, Energo Veritas OÜ. The following persons were appointed to the Supervisory board of the company: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Mr Andres Allikmäe, Member of the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Mr Tiit Atso and Sales Director of AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika Mr Tiit Luman.



Energo Veritas’ largest suppliers are most of the manufacturers of electrical materials or their representatives; the company also imports several products. The turnover of the company was EUR 4.2 million in 2016, and the company employs 7 people.