Kaney Aerospace acquired BVR Technologies

The combined company will operate as Kaney Aerospace with a workforce of over 120 employees primarily in Rockford, Illinois, with annual sales in excess of $20 million to the aerospace and medical equipment industries.

Kaney Aerospace counts Boeing, Embraer, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Sikorsky, Stryker Medical, Toshiba, United Technologies and Woodward as its customers.



Kaney Aerospace CEO Jeffrey Kaney stated, “This acquisition is in perfect alignment with our growth strategy of expanding our customer base and market presence with established product lines and proven manufacturing excellence. Our goal is to continuously provide world class value to our customers and our team.”



Kaney Aerospace has been headquartered in Rockford since 2006, with additional operations in the states of Ohio and Washington, as well as in the United Kingdom. BVR Technologies, also based in Rockford, is known for its actuation and motion control products. BVR designs and manufactures gear trains, sensors, and electronic packages for its actuators and servos, as well as the SVO-5000 autopilot actuator that is a component of Rockwell Collins’ Pro Line Fusion* integrated avionics system.



Ron Soave, president of Kaney Aerospace, said, “BVR complements and significantly adds to Kaney Aerospace’s engineering expertise in test equipment, system engineering and product development, as well expanding our FAA Part 145 repair station capabilities. The experience and excellence of our combined workforce, along with BVR’s established motion control, indication and sensing products, provides a roadmap for growth that we are confident will be immediate and steady.”