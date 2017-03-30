© Clavister

Clavister delivers Virtual Security Solution to Nokia Networks

Virtual security specialist Clavister has received the first order from Nokia for its advanced virtual security solution.

The order is for an initial deployment in one jurisdiction to protect a Western-European Tier-one operators network. Even if the value of this initial order is limited, it is significant as it marks that sales of the NetGuard solution has commenced and a successful take up holds significant long term revenue potential for Clavister.



Johan Öhman, CEO of Clavister said: "We are excited about this order which is a milestone in our cooperation with Nokia and proof that our strategic focus on virtual security is starting to pay off. With a solution developed from scratch specifically to cater for the needs of next generation networks gives us a unique market position and ability to address the the SDN/NFV market on a wider basis."