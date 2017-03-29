© HI-LEX

HI-LEX with factory in Czech Republic

Japanese component supplier HI-LEX Corp. is investing CZK 1.16 billion (EUR ) and will employee 250 people at a new facility in the Czech Republic.

The subsidiary HI-LEX Czech, s.r.o., which will manufacture door systems for automobiles, is located in Most. Construction of the company’s factory in Most should be completed in June 2018. HI-LEX Czech intends to hire 100 employees in the first phase and plans to eventually employ up to 250 people by 2023.



“The majority of Japanese firms in the Czech Republic operate in the automotive industry and manufacture quality products for the German market. A number of them are supplied by Czech subcontractors,” says Karel Kučera, CEO of CzechInvest.



“We chose the Czech Republic as our important production and supply base, because the country provides mature business environment, as well as a strategic location from which we can expand business globally, especially towards the European automotive markets,” says Taro Teraura, president and CEO of HI-LEX Europe GmbH, commenting on the reasons for the company’s selection of the Czech Republic for its further activities.