SMA Solar sells off sub to Chinese buyer

SMA Solar Technology AG concluded the sale of its subsidiary SMA Railway Technology GmbH.

The buyer is Chinese railway technology group Beijing Dinghan Technology Co., Ltd. The buyer and the seller have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The transaction will contribute positively to the SMA Group’s earnings in the first quarter of 2017. Against this backdrop, the SMA Managing Board forecasts sales of EUR 165 to 175 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 15 to 18 million for the first quarter of this year.



The SMA Managing Board is also confirming its sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2017, which forecasts sales of between EUR 830 and 900 million and EBITDA of between EUR 70 and 90 million.