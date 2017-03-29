© ult Electronics Production | March 29, 2017
ULT increases production area
ULT AG, vendor of air technology solutions, continues to expand. Opening its fifth production hall earlier this year, has meant adding 1'500m[sup]2[/sup] of manufacturing space as the company meets the needs of a continuously increasing order intake.
The new plant at the headquarters in Löbau/Germany provides additional production lines for ULT’s extensive product range. Within the additional production space, systems for air purification as well as process air dehumidification will be manufactured. These systems and system solutions are successfully utilized globally in many industries.
“The growing demand for our extraction and filtration solutions as well as the successful development of our new business unit process air-drying technologies left us with no other choice”, says Alexander Jakschik, ULT’s Chief Financial and Sales Manager. “Additionally, the new facility is an investment into the future, as we are expanding internationally, and our modern and powerful production capability will be supporting this expansion.”
“The growing demand for our extraction and filtration solutions as well as the successful development of our new business unit process air-drying technologies left us with no other choice”, says Alexander Jakschik, ULT’s Chief Financial and Sales Manager. “Additionally, the new facility is an investment into the future, as we are expanding internationally, and our modern and powerful production capability will be supporting this expansion.”
Kongsberg Ship's bridge simulators for University College of Southeast Norway The University College of Southeast Norway (USN) has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park.
HI-LEX with factory in Czech Republic Japanese component supplier HI-LEX Corp. is investing CZK 1.16 billion (EUR ) and will...
SMA Solar sells off sub to Chinese buyer SMA Solar Technology AG concluded the sale of its subsidiary SMA Railway...
s.e.t. Electronics invests in Poland German EMS-provider s.e.t. Electronics AG has invested in a new AOI system for its Polish...
Dynamic EMS: Revenue up 6 percent Dynamic EMS reported on continued growth for financial year FY16, with an increase of 6...
ULT increases production area ULT AG, vendor of air technology solutions, continues to expand. Opening its fifth production hall...
Brexit: no unilateral concessions in favour of the UK The Brexit negotiations must proceed swiftly and transparently to avoid...
From Diesel to Hybrid: Continental controls Mercedes E-class Whether it's a gasoline vehicle, diesel vehicle, or a plug-in hybrid: in all models of the new...
Ericssons new business strategy to return to former glory Ericsson says that it will pursue a more focused business strategy to revitalise technology...
Kuala Lumpur connects further with Bombardier trains Bombardier Transportation and its local partner Hartasuma will deliver an additional 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line in Malaysia.
Eltek revenues take 10% dip Israel-based PCB manufacturer Eltek saw 2016 revenues drop to USD 37.1 million. Compared to...
EDA industry with double-digit growth in 4Q The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 18.9 percent...
Norwegian armed forces procures Hugin AUV Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) for delivery of four complete Hugin AUV systems (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) for detection, classification and identification of...
LPKF expects to make profit again in 2017 LPKF closed the 2016 financial year with revenue of EUR 91 million (+4.4% year-on-year) and...
UK MOD selects Smiths Detection for airport security contract Smiths Detection has been awarded a new, multi-million pound contract with the UK...
Jabil lays off in Scotland EMS-provider Jabil plans to close down its manufacturing operations in Livingston (Scotland) by the end of the year.
Keytronic EMS expands manufacturing Corinth-based KeyTronicEMS is investing USD 500'000 to expand its manufacturing The company...
Bullseye every time – the engineering way Mark Rober might not be the best darts player out there, but he is a rather nifty engineer – which means; he’s actually really good at darts.
Lockheed Martin adds jobs in Johnstown Lockheed Martin will expand production for components of the F-35 Lightning II with a new...
cms electronics expands in Hungary Austria-based cms electronics gmbh now owns 87 percent of the company's shares in the...
German PCB industry booms in January 2017 PCB manufacturers operating in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) reported a...
Aixtron gets repeat order from Sumitomo Aixtron has delivered a CRIUS MOCVD system with 4-inch wafer configuration to Japanese...
Alstom completes its first signalling project in Serbia Alstom has delivered its latest signalling interlocking technology to the Serbian...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments