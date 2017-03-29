© ult

ULT increases production area

ULT AG, vendor of air technology solutions, continues to expand. Opening its fifth production hall earlier this year, has meant adding 1'500m[sup]2[/sup] of manufacturing space as the company meets the needs of a continuously increasing order intake.

The new plant at the headquarters in Löbau/Germany provides additional production lines for ULT’s extensive product range. Within the additional production space, systems for air purification as well as process air dehumidification will be manufactured. These systems and system solutions are successfully utilized globally in many industries.



“The growing demand for our extraction and filtration solutions as well as the successful development of our new business unit process air-drying technologies left us with no other choice”, says Alexander Jakschik, ULT’s Chief Financial and Sales Manager. “Additionally, the new facility is an investment into the future, as we are expanding internationally, and our modern and powerful production capability will be supporting this expansion.”