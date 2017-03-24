Bullseye every time – the engineering way

Mark Rober might not be the best darts player out there, but he is a rather nifty engineer – which means; he’s actually really good at darts.

This is the final product of a three year long dream to create a dartboard where you get a bullseye every time – or very close to – thanks to some engineering.



In a nutshell; you throw a dart and a motion capture system tracks it mid air – the board move to the right spot using 6 stepper motors and some fishing line – all of this happens in about 400ms. Or you can go for the more complete explanation from Mark Rober in the actual video.