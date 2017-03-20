© MT Mechatronics GmbH Electronics Production | March 20, 2017
MT Mechatronics to build radio telescope in Thailand
Germany-based antenna and telescope specialist MT Mechatronics GmbH (a subsidiary of OHB SE) is to build a 40-meter radio telescope for the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) in Chiang Mai.
The telescope is a turning-head model operating in a frequency range of between 5 and 100 GHz and is to go into operation in 2020 in northern Thailand close to the NARIT headquarters. Alongside the 40-meter telescope that MTM has also assembled for the Instituto Geográfico Nacional in Spain, it is one of the largest and most powerful telescopes of its type. NARIT plans to operate various receivers in the range from 5 to 100 GHz. With this contract award, MTM has been able to prevail over the international competition and again demonstrate its position as market leader in large-antenna and telescope engineering.
MT Mechatronics to build radio telescope in Thailand Germany-based antenna and telescope specialist MT Mechatronics GmbH (a...
PCB Connect moves Dutch local warehouse to Sweden Since the start of 2017, all of PCB Connect’s stock that was stored at a third party logistics...
U.S. companies hold largest share of fabless company IC sales Research shows that fabless IC suppliers represented 30 percent of the world’s IC sales in 2016 (up from only 18 percent ten years earlier in 2006). As the name implies, fabless IC companies do not have an IC fabrication facility...
1'800+ Boeing workers accept buyouts 1'800 unionised Boeing employees have accept buyouts and were leaving the aerospace...
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
Nano Dimension gets order for DragonFly 3D printer Nano Dimension Technologies has delivered a DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to one of the global...
Semi equipment manufacturers post increased billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.97...
Orbotech gets order from JCAP Corp. SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has won an order for its Mosaic Plasma Dicing System...
Cobham space products aboard Iridium NEXT Cobham's antennas, motion control solutions, and RadHard microelectronics enable various...
German Automotive supplier Preh expands in Romania In future, the German company will develop innovative electronics for control systems in the vehicle interior in the university city of Iași (Romania).
In anticipation of first major wave of sales for self-driving cars in 2021 Intel on March 13 announced that the company will purchase Mobileye, a global provider of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Enics Raahe might close Enics Raahe Oy has started a legal co-operative negotiation process with Raahe factory...
Electric car startup looking to build factory in Sweden Swedish Uniti has just recently moved to larger facilities to complete their evaluation...
Stadium with level revenue in 2016 Overall revenues for the full year were down slightly at GBP 53.1m (2015: GBP 53.9m). Underlying...
Thales gets to upgrade Dubai's metro red line signalling systems Thales has been selected by Alstom (leader of Expolink consortium), and Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) to deliver the systems’ extension and upgrade of the Dubai metro's Red Line.
Orbotech gets million dollar order Equipment manufacturer Orbotech has secured a contract from a Japanese electronics...
EC Electronics acquire Hunter Cable Assemblies Basingstoke (UK) based EMS-provider EC Electronics has acquired Hunter Cable...
Electronic equipment are idling as new growth drivers get in line World electronic equipment production value (Chart 1) grew 3.5% y/y in 4Q’16 with Telecom/...
Prices of mainstream SSDs jump 10% sequentially DRAMeXchange reports that client-grade SSDs of mainstream capacities continue to see rising...
Bang&Olufsen divests Czech subsidiary Danish audio device manufacturer Bang&Olufsen will sell its Czech subsidiary...
Total chip shipments surpassing one trillion devices in 2018 Annual total semiconductor unit shipments (integrated circuits and opto-sensor-discrete, or...
Senvion with layoffs, mostly in Germany The planned measures will lead to a reduction of an estimated 780 jobs, mainly at Senvion's facilities in Husum, Trampe and Bremerhaven (all Germany).
Global lithium battery anode materials industry concentrated in Asia Lithium battery is primarily composed of cathode materials, anode materials, separator, and...
Diebold Nixdorf to close Hungarian facility Diebold Nixdorf plans to close its manufacturing facility located near Budapest in Gyál (Hungary)...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments