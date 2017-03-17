© nano dimension

Nano Dimension gets order for DragonFly 3D printer

Nano Dimension Technologies has delivered a DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to one of the global top 10 largest PCB manufacturers.

Nano Dimension’s beta program involves the delivery of the company’s DragonFly 2020 3D Printers to companies and partners worldwide through a leasing model. These customers are working with additive manufacturing technology and techniques for electronics and circuitry, and are active in a variety of industries, including: defense, consumer goods, technology for the finance industry and medical devices. The customers will qualify the DragonFly 2020 technology and will use it to speed up their product development cycles. In return, companies make payments on their leases and provide Nano Dimension with valuable feedback for further product development.