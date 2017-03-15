© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 15, 2017
Orbotech gets million dollar order
Equipment manufacturer Orbotech has secured a contract from a Japanese electronics manufacturer with worldwide facilities.
The unnamed manufacturer placed a USD 5 million order of multiple direct imaging (DI) solutions for solder mask and other solutions. The Orbotech solutions were adapted to meet the customer’s specific manufacturing requirements for smart mobile devices.
Following extensive testing in late 2016 and strong collaboration between Orbotech and its customer, Orbotech received an order for multiple direct imaging solutions to address the technological challenges involved in manufacturing next generation smart mobile devices. Orbotech installed the Paragon Ultra as well as the Nuvogo 1000R, Orbotech’s large-format DI solution.
“Our customer had specific demands regarding production standards and specifications that presented unique challenges,” stated Mr. Yair Alcobi, President of Orbotech Asia East. “In addition to our systems’ high throughput and extreme accuracy, Orbotech succeeded in customizing features to satisfy the specific requirements of a number of advanced applications.”
