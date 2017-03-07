© Flir Electronics Production | March 07, 2017
Flir Systems receives order worth $54.2 million
Flir Systems has received a delivery order for 50 US Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits, and Outfits (CBRN DR-SKO) systems.
The delivery order is under a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the US Department of Defense. The order is valued at USD 54.2 million, with deliveries extending through the second quarter of 2018.
The CBRN DR-SKO system is a set of mission specific kits that characterise and provide full spectrum CBRN dismounted reconnaissance capability utilised by the US Military Joint Services, including units within the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Teams. The program has been in development since 2008 with Flir Systems as the prime contractor.
"We are honored to continue providing our turnkey DR-SKO solution that addresses the current and emerging threats by equipping U.S. soldiers with the best-in-class technology for their mission," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of Flir. "This delivery solidifies our continued support to provide innovative, mission-critical solutions to keep our country safe and maintain our stance as a leader in the CBRN market."
