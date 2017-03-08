© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Whelen Engineering orders system from MSC-Polymer

Whelen Engineering has ordered an automised super precise micro cross sectioning system from German MSC-Polymer AG.

MSC-Polymer’s first system in the USA will be delivered to the new PCB plant from Whelen Engineering Inc. in Charlestown / NH.



According to the companies the facility is the first new PCB production facility built in the US for 15 years and has already been completely designed under Industry 4.0 aspects. Further machines had been ordered by FPC + MLB manufacturers for aerospace and defense.