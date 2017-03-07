© norebbo dreamstime.com

OSI Systems gets medical order

OSI Systems receives an USD 8 million order for patient monitoring solutions.

OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received an approximately USD 8 million order to provide patient monitoring solutions and related accessories to an unnamed U.S. hospital group. Products to be installed included, among others, the XTR Telemetry, Xhibit Central Stations, Xprezzon and qube patient monitoring products.



“We are pleased with this significant award and look forward to continuing to support our valued customer,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.