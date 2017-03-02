© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

Foxconn-Sharp: Construction on USD billion LCD plant begins

Foxconn’s joint venture with Sharp started construction of a new LCD manufacturing facility in Guangzhou (China).

This also means the starting shot for the massive CNY 61 billion (USD 8.8 billion) investment. The project in Zengcheng district covers an area of about 1.5 sq km, scheduled to be completed in June 2019, writes Chinese media agency Xinhua.



When completed, the facility is scheduled to manufacture displays, smart TVs and electronic whiteboards at an annual production value of CNY 92 billion (USD 13.4 million). It is estimated that the investment will create between 6'000 and 10'000 jobs.