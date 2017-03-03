© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Dynamic EMS invests in new equipment

Dynamic's Managing Director, John Dignan, announced the arrival of a new Hi-Res Inline camera LRD Falcon Optical Inspection system.

In relation to Dynamic EMS’s latest investment in technology, John Dignan, Managing Director, commented; “Dynamic EMS operates complementary test methodologies and, utilising the expertise of the in-house Test Development team, we can help you develop a test strategy that will ensure our customers products are fully tested and verified to meet specification prior to shipment. Testing is deeply embedded in our organisation and we aim to drive costs down by eliminating the opportunity for defects in the build process. The LRD Falcon system achieves this strategic intent.”



David Erskine, Sales Manager at Detech Europe Ltd. added to Mr. Dignan’s comment by stating, “automation is the key to success in today's PCB production environment. With increasing demand to drive down costs and maintain high quality, the LRD Falcon AOI provides a world leading cost-effective answer. LRD Systems offer a range of solutions to meet the requirements of every production facility and has put AOI within affordable reach of all manufacturers.”