© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 03, 2017
Dynamic EMS invests in new equipment
Dynamic's Managing Director, John Dignan, announced the arrival of a new Hi-Res Inline camera LRD Falcon Optical Inspection system.
In relation to Dynamic EMS’s latest investment in technology, John Dignan, Managing Director, commented; “Dynamic EMS operates complementary test methodologies and, utilising the expertise of the in-house Test Development team, we can help you develop a test strategy that will ensure our customers products are fully tested and verified to meet specification prior to shipment. Testing is deeply embedded in our organisation and we aim to drive costs down by eliminating the opportunity for defects in the build process. The LRD Falcon system achieves this strategic intent.”
David Erskine, Sales Manager at Detech Europe Ltd. added to Mr. Dignan’s comment by stating, “automation is the key to success in today's PCB production environment. With increasing demand to drive down costs and maintain high quality, the LRD Falcon AOI provides a world leading cost-effective answer. LRD Systems offer a range of solutions to meet the requirements of every production facility and has put AOI within affordable reach of all manufacturers.”
David Erskine, Sales Manager at Detech Europe Ltd. added to Mr. Dignan’s comment by stating, “automation is the key to success in today's PCB production environment. With increasing demand to drive down costs and maintain high quality, the LRD Falcon AOI provides a world leading cost-effective answer. LRD Systems offer a range of solutions to meet the requirements of every production facility and has put AOI within affordable reach of all manufacturers.”
SolAero expands satellite solar panel manufacturing SolAero Technologies is to invest USD 10 million to increase its existing solar panel production...
Dynamic EMS invests in new equipment Dynamic's Managing Director, John Dignan, announced the arrival of a new Hi-Res Inline...
Soaring prices of key components squeeze margins The markets for key components used in smartphones have experienced rising prices since...
Texcel expands business development team Texcel Technology have expanded their Business Development team with the addition of Stephen Dunn.
ROB Cemtrex to close Paderborn factory The ROB Cemtrex Group is expected to close the Paderborn plant by the end of October 2017. The ROB Cemtrex Group had only taken over the Paderborn plant last year following Periscope's insolvency.
Kitron expanding capabilities and services in the US EMS-provider Kitron has signed a new agreement with HMS Industrial Networks. Estimated...
North American PCB sales softened in January Sales declined in January, while the PCB book-to-bill ratio strengthened slightly to 0.99, writes industry association IPC.
Foxconn-Sharp: Construction on USD billion LCD plant begins Foxconn’s joint venture with Sharp started construction of a new LCD manufacturing facility in Guangzhou (China).
Mitsubishi Electric builds factory for VI/VCB production Mitsubishi Electric is to build an integrated factory for the production of vacuum...
Fineline VAR is ready for business Back in September 2016, Fineline Global acquired PCB broker Exception VAR. Now it’s time to...
Ruwel gets new location and bigger investment After comprehensive and positive discussions with all local authorities and Unimicron, the manufacturer decided to rebuild both innerlayer and outerlayer facilities in an industrial area in Geldern (Germany).
Data Respons acquires TechPeople A/S Data Respons strengthens its position on the Danish market and has entered into an...
Suss MicroTec: CFO resigns Michael Knopp, who has been CFO of equipment manufacturer Suss Microtec, will leave the company as of April 30, 2017, in order to take on a new professional challenge outside Suss MicroTec.
AT&S and advances in PCB, module and packaging technologies Leoben-based PCB manufacturer AT&S participates in key industry consortia to develop GaN...
Kongsberg Automotive shuts down manufacturing facility in Germany Last year Kongsberg Automotive presented a cost restructuring plan late last year which would...
HON-Flex chooses InCAM Flex as its CAM solution HON-Flex has chosen InCAM Flex as its preproduction CAM solution. The solution is...
NKT Cables’ acquisition of ABB HV Cables completed The European Commission has approved that NKT Cables’ acquisition of the ABB...
£25 million to new BAE training facility BAE Systems’ site, in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, is home to the UK's submarine...
GPV acquires BHE GPV acquires the electronics manufacturer BHE in Horsens (Denmark). The acquisition promotes GPV’s growth plan and further consolidates the company's position in the Northern European home market.
Enics welcomes new factories to its network On 26th January 2017 Enics signed a contract to purchase the entire share capital of PKC...
Scanditron strengthens presence in the Baltic region Scanditron has appointed Viljar Kovaljov as Sales Manager for the Baltic region.
Global Mobile DRAM revenue grew 20% sequentially in 4Q Smartphone shipments remained strong in the final quarter of 2016. The market withdrawal of...
GoPro expands to Romania - creating 100 new jobs Action camera manufacturer GoPro will be opening a new office in Bucharest, Romania that...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments