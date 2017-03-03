© solaero technologies

SolAero expands satellite solar panel manufacturing

SolAero Technologies is to invest USD 10 million to increase its existing solar panel production capabilities.

This significant commitment includes the construction of a new 40'000 square foot facility at its headquarters in Albuquerque, NM. The project will create more than 100 new jobs at SolAero and its partners.



In June, 2016, SolAero was selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites (OneWeb) to supply solar panels for the OneWeb constellation of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. "SolAero is excited to partner with OneWeb on this truly groundbreaking endeavor. Our partnership further demonstrates that SolAero, the industry's only vertically-integrated space solar panel provider, remains uniquely positioned to service the world's most demanding satellite applications," said Dr. Brad Clevenger, CEO of SolAero.



Brian Holz, CEO of OneWeb said, "We are pleased to partner with SolAero on the OneWeb constellation. Their experience, high-volume production capability and proven track record made SolAero the right partner for us."