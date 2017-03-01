© BAE Systems

£25 million to new BAE training facility

BAE Systems’ site, in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, is home to the UK's submarine design and build capability and the new facility will help nurture the skills required to meet complex engineering challenges.

The company is the prime contractor for the Astute programme and the lead industrial partner in the Dreadnought programme, which is a new class of submarines to replace the Vanguard class.



At nearly 8’000 square meter, the new Central Training Facility will provide a bespoke learning environment for the almost 1’000 craft and technical apprentices that are currently in training. These include those in mechanical, steelwork and electrical disciplines. It will also serve as a training centre for its wider workforce.



Work has already started to construct the new building, which is due to open next year. It will include a teaching block, classrooms, offices, craft workshops and welfare facilities.



Tony Johns, Managing Director of BAE Systems Submarines, said: “The design and build of a nuclear powered submarine is one of the world's most complex and technically demanding engineering challenges. It's vital we have the right people with the right skills to deliver these programmes. This investment underlines our commitment to the future. The new facility will provide a modern learning environment to supplement the training our apprentices already receive."