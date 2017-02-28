© pkc_production_x Electronics Production | February 28, 2017
Enics welcomes new factories to its network
On 26th January 2017 Enics signed a contract to purchase the entire share capital of PKC Electronics Oy with factories in Finland and China.
The requirements of closing have been fulfilled and the closing will become effective and ownership and control will transfer on 28th February 2017.
Mr Mikko Lassas has been appointed Managing Director to PKC Electronics Oy (name to be changed to Enics Raahe Oy). Mr Lassas is responsible for the PKC Electronics Oy operations both in Finland and in China. In addition to his new responsibilities Mr Lassas will continue in his position as General Manager for Enics Finland and Estonia.
Ms Jane Liu has been appointed General Manager to PKC Electronics Suzhou Co. Ltd. Ms Liu will report to Mr Lassas in her new role. She will continue also in her current role as Site Manager of Enics Suzhou Business Unit.
