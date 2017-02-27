© impact coatings

Impact Coatings' CTO suspected for unlawful disclosure of insider information

Göran Felldin will continue, despite having announced his departure in January 2017, to serve as CEO of Impact Coatings until further notice.

Firstly, because Henrik Ljungcrantz (CTO and board member), who was named as the new CEO, is suspected of having disclosure inside information.



Secondly, because "increased sales and marketing activities have required Mr Ljungcrantz focus and much travel", the Sweden-based company announced in a statement.



'It is difficult for Henrik to take over as CEO as long as the suspicion of unauthorised disclosure of insider information remains.' The company will start its own investigation to ensure that internal as well as external communication is compliant with the law.



The company's operations in general are not affected by this and Henrik Ljugcrantz will to continue to lead the sales and marketing efforts. He will also continue as a Member of the Board.