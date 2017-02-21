© handmadepictures dreamstime.com PCB | February 24, 2017
Lab Circuits acquires a new laser unit
Spanish PCB manufacturer Lab Circuits has substantially expanded the capacity of its machining department with a new Laser CombiDrill unit from Schmoll Maschinen GmbH.
Xavier Angel, the technical director at Lab Circuits, was sure that "this unit marks a very significant step forward and will undoubtedly allow us to take on new challenges and provide solutions to the most technologically demanding problems, both in terms of the development of HDI technology, as well as for the processes of cutting special materials for the manufacture of Rigiflex".
