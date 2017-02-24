© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 24, 2017
6TL Engineering to supply test handlers for Vestel in Turkey
6TL Engineering has received a purchase order for 42 units of the 6TL33 test handler from Vestel, a Turkish provider of consumer electronics and white goods.
”We are glad to cooperate with Vestel for this important project, because this is yet another very good example of the quality of our product and the service level we are able to supply. Our customer Vestel has evaluated several suppliers and 6TL has been awarded with the order. 6TL’s handling equipment with built in bypass fulfills Vestel’s requirement for both reliability and speed” says David Batet, CEO at 6TL.
Vestel made a strategic decision to shift production test away from manual operation towards a fully automated one, as part of a global automation strategy along the electronics manufacturing plant. 6TL33 test handlers are to be installed in groups of three to balance the production capacity and will be integrated with Vestel's ERP system.
Gursel Aykol, Vestel’s Test Manager, said: "Vestel and 6TL have built a strong and professional cooperation that secures the success of the delivery of the 6TL33 world class test handlers; the dedicated people from both companies makes this project possible."
The deliveries of test handlers, that will be produced in 6TL’s Barcelona plant, will begin in Q2 of 2017 and continue on a monthly basis along the year.
