Intel accounted for 36% of top-10 R&D spenders in 2016

© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Intel continued to top all other chip companies in R&D expenditures in 2016 with spending that reached USD 12.7 billion and represented 22.4% of its semiconductor sales last year.

2016 Rank Company R&D Exp $M R&D / Sales% 16/15 % Chg in R&D 1 Intel 12.740 22.4% 5% 2 Qualcomm 5.109 33.1% -7% 3 Broadcomm 3.188 20.5% -4% 4 Samsung 2.881 6.5% 11% 5 Toshiba 2.777 27.6% -5% 6 TSMC 2.215 7.5% 7% 7 MediaTek 1.730 20.2% 13% 8 Micron 1.681 11.1% 5% 9 NXP 1.560 16.4% -6% 10 SK Hynix 1.514 10.2% 9% Top 10 Total 35.395

Intel accounted for 36% of the top-10 R&D spending and about 23% of the USD 56.5 billion total worldwide semiconductor R&D expenditures in 2016, according to IC Insights.The graph shows IC Insights’ ranking of the top semiconductor R&D spenders based on semiconductor manufacturers and fabless suppliers with USD 1 billion or more spent on R&D in 2016.Intel’s R&D spending is lofty and exceeded the combined R&D spending of the next three companies on the list. However, the company’s R&D expenditures increased 5% in 2016, below its 9% average increase in spending per year since 2011 and less than its 8% annual growth rate since 2001, according to the new report.Underscoring the growing cost of developing new IC technologies, Intel’s R&D-to-sales ratio has climbed significantly over the past 20 years. In 2010, Intel’s R&D spending as a percent of sales was 16.4%, compared to 22.4% in 2016. Intel’s R&D-to-sales ratios were 14.5% in 2005, 16.0% in 2000, and just 9.3% in 1995.Among other top-10 R&D spenders, Qualcomm – the industry’s largest fabless IC supplier – remained the second-largest R&D spender, a position it first achieved in 2012. Qualcomm’s semiconductor-related R&D spending was down 7% in 2016 compared to an adjusted total in 2015 that included expenditures by U.K.-based CSR and Ikanos Communications in Silicon Valley, which were acquired in 2015. Broadcom Limited – which is the new name of Avago Technologies after it completed its USD 37 billion acquisition of U.S-based Broadcom Corporation in early 2016 – was third in the R&D ranking. Excluding Broadcom’s expenditures in 2015, Avago by itself was ranked 13th in R&D spending that year (at nearly USD 1.1 billion).Memory IC leader Samsung was ranked fourth in R&D spending in 2016 with expenditures increasing 11% from 2015. Among the USD 1 billion-plus “R&D club,” the South Korean company had the lowest investment-intensity level with 6.5% of its total semiconductor revenues going to chip-related research and development in 2016, which was up from just 6.2% in 2015.Toshiba in Japan moved up two positions to fifth as it aimed its R&D spending at 3D NAND flash memories. Foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was sixth with a 7% increase in 2016 R&D spending, followed by fabless IC supplier MediaTek in Taiwan, which moved up one position to seventh with 13% growth in R&D expenditures. U.S.-based memory supplier Micron Technology advanced from ninth to eighth in the ranking with its research and development spending rising 5% in 2016.Rounding out the top 10, NXP in Europe was ninth in 2016, slipping from sixth in 2015 and SK Hynix grew its R&D spending 9% to complete the list. Fabless Nvidia just missed the cut with a 10% increase in expenditures for research and development.Semiconductor consolidation played a factor in industry R&D spending rising just 1% in 2016 to a record-high USD 56.5 billion after a 1% increase in 2015 to USD 56.2 billion. The slowdown in industry-wide R&D spending growth also corresponded with weakness in worldwide semiconductor sales, which declined 1% in 2015 and then recovered with a low single-digit increase in 2016.-----For more market data visit