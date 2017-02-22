© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Analysis | February 22, 2017
Intel accounted for 36% of top-10 R&D spenders in 2016
Intel continued to top all other chip companies in R&D expenditures in 2016 with spending that reached USD 12.7 billion and represented 22.4% of its semiconductor sales last year.
Intel accounted for 36% of the top-10 R&D spending and about 23% of the USD 56.5 billion total worldwide semiconductor R&D expenditures in 2016, according to IC Insights.
The graph shows IC Insights’ ranking of the top semiconductor R&D spenders based on semiconductor manufacturers and fabless suppliers with USD 1 billion or more spent on R&D in 2016.
Intel’s R&D spending is lofty and exceeded the combined R&D spending of the next three companies on the list. However, the company’s R&D expenditures increased 5% in 2016, below its 9% average increase in spending per year since 2011 and less than its 8% annual growth rate since 2001, according to the new report.
Underscoring the growing cost of developing new IC technologies, Intel’s R&D-to-sales ratio has climbed significantly over the past 20 years. In 2010, Intel’s R&D spending as a percent of sales was 16.4%, compared to 22.4% in 2016. Intel’s R&D-to-sales ratios were 14.5% in 2005, 16.0% in 2000, and just 9.3% in 1995.
Among other top-10 R&D spenders, Qualcomm – the industry’s largest fabless IC supplier – remained the second-largest R&D spender, a position it first achieved in 2012. Qualcomm’s semiconductor-related R&D spending was down 7% in 2016 compared to an adjusted total in 2015 that included expenditures by U.K.-based CSR and Ikanos Communications in Silicon Valley, which were acquired in 2015. Broadcom Limited – which is the new name of Avago Technologies after it completed its USD 37 billion acquisition of U.S-based Broadcom Corporation in early 2016 – was third in the R&D ranking. Excluding Broadcom’s expenditures in 2015, Avago by itself was ranked 13th in R&D spending that year (at nearly USD 1.1 billion).
Memory IC leader Samsung was ranked fourth in R&D spending in 2016 with expenditures increasing 11% from 2015. Among the USD 1 billion-plus “R&D club,” the South Korean company had the lowest investment-intensity level with 6.5% of its total semiconductor revenues going to chip-related research and development in 2016, which was up from just 6.2% in 2015.
Toshiba in Japan moved up two positions to fifth as it aimed its R&D spending at 3D NAND flash memories. Foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was sixth with a 7% increase in 2016 R&D spending, followed by fabless IC supplier MediaTek in Taiwan, which moved up one position to seventh with 13% growth in R&D expenditures. U.S.-based memory supplier Micron Technology advanced from ninth to eighth in the ranking with its research and development spending rising 5% in 2016.
Rounding out the top 10, NXP in Europe was ninth in 2016, slipping from sixth in 2015 and SK Hynix grew its R&D spending 9% to complete the list. Fabless Nvidia just missed the cut with a 10% increase in expenditures for research and development.
Semiconductor consolidation played a factor in industry R&D spending rising just 1% in 2016 to a record-high USD 56.5 billion after a 1% increase in 2015 to USD 56.2 billion. The slowdown in industry-wide R&D spending growth also corresponded with weakness in worldwide semiconductor sales, which declined 1% in 2015 and then recovered with a low single-digit increase in 2016.
-----
For more market data visit © IC Insights
The graph shows IC Insights’ ranking of the top semiconductor R&D spenders based on semiconductor manufacturers and fabless suppliers with USD 1 billion or more spent on R&D in 2016.
|2016 Rank
|Company
|R&D Exp $M
|R&D / Sales%
|16/15 % Chg in R&D
|1
|Intel
|12.740
|22.4%
|5%
|2
|Qualcomm
|5.109
|33.1%
|-7%
|3
|Broadcomm
|3.188
|20.5%
|-4%
|4
|Samsung
|2.881
|6.5%
|11%
|5
|Toshiba
|2.777
|27.6%
|-5%
|6
|TSMC
|2.215
|7.5%
|7%
|7
|MediaTek
|1.730
|20.2%
|13%
|8
|Micron
|1.681
|11.1%
|5%
|9
|NXP
|1.560
|16.4%
|-6%
|10
|SK Hynix
|1.514
|10.2%
|9%
|Top 10 Total
|35.395
Intel’s R&D spending is lofty and exceeded the combined R&D spending of the next three companies on the list. However, the company’s R&D expenditures increased 5% in 2016, below its 9% average increase in spending per year since 2011 and less than its 8% annual growth rate since 2001, according to the new report.
Underscoring the growing cost of developing new IC technologies, Intel’s R&D-to-sales ratio has climbed significantly over the past 20 years. In 2010, Intel’s R&D spending as a percent of sales was 16.4%, compared to 22.4% in 2016. Intel’s R&D-to-sales ratios were 14.5% in 2005, 16.0% in 2000, and just 9.3% in 1995.
Among other top-10 R&D spenders, Qualcomm – the industry’s largest fabless IC supplier – remained the second-largest R&D spender, a position it first achieved in 2012. Qualcomm’s semiconductor-related R&D spending was down 7% in 2016 compared to an adjusted total in 2015 that included expenditures by U.K.-based CSR and Ikanos Communications in Silicon Valley, which were acquired in 2015. Broadcom Limited – which is the new name of Avago Technologies after it completed its USD 37 billion acquisition of U.S-based Broadcom Corporation in early 2016 – was third in the R&D ranking. Excluding Broadcom’s expenditures in 2015, Avago by itself was ranked 13th in R&D spending that year (at nearly USD 1.1 billion).
Memory IC leader Samsung was ranked fourth in R&D spending in 2016 with expenditures increasing 11% from 2015. Among the USD 1 billion-plus “R&D club,” the South Korean company had the lowest investment-intensity level with 6.5% of its total semiconductor revenues going to chip-related research and development in 2016, which was up from just 6.2% in 2015.
Toshiba in Japan moved up two positions to fifth as it aimed its R&D spending at 3D NAND flash memories. Foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was sixth with a 7% increase in 2016 R&D spending, followed by fabless IC supplier MediaTek in Taiwan, which moved up one position to seventh with 13% growth in R&D expenditures. U.S.-based memory supplier Micron Technology advanced from ninth to eighth in the ranking with its research and development spending rising 5% in 2016.
Rounding out the top 10, NXP in Europe was ninth in 2016, slipping from sixth in 2015 and SK Hynix grew its R&D spending 9% to complete the list. Fabless Nvidia just missed the cut with a 10% increase in expenditures for research and development.
Semiconductor consolidation played a factor in industry R&D spending rising just 1% in 2016 to a record-high USD 56.5 billion after a 1% increase in 2015 to USD 56.2 billion. The slowdown in industry-wide R&D spending growth also corresponded with weakness in worldwide semiconductor sales, which declined 1% in 2015 and then recovered with a low single-digit increase in 2016.
-----
For more market data visit © IC Insights
Lockheed continues production of TSS for US Marine Corps The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, has awarded Lockheed Martin USD...
Intel accounted for 36% of top-10 R&D spenders in 2016 Intel continued to top all other chip companies in R&D expenditures in 2016 with spending that reached USD 12.7 billion and represented 22.4% of its semiconductor sales last year.
Flex expands automotive offering by acquiring AGM Automotive Flex has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AGM Automotive (AGM), a supplier of...
BAE Systems completes acquisition of IAP Research BAE Systems has completed the acquisition of IAP Research, an engineering company focused on...
Sponsored content by America II Electronics IncMarket conditions strengthen as we begin 2017 With market conditions favoring the buyer, it is unsurprising to see our customers setting themselves extremely ambitious sales targets to achieve this year. However, they cannot go it alone and so there remains...
ABB uncovers criminal activity in South Korean subsidiary ABB has uncovered a – what the company calls – sophisticated criminal scheme related to a...
Vector Informatik acquires US-based Vector Software Vector Informatik GmbH, a German specialist for the development and test of...
New German contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract with a German customer within the Automation...
Incap had everything on the plus side in 2016 Incap Group's revenue in 2016 increased by 26% and the operating profit grew by 19%...
Nordson to acquire business unit of Vention Medical Nordson Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vention Medical’s...
Sitronic GmbH selects FactoryLogix MES system Sitronic GmbH & Co. KG, a German-based manufacturer of automotive electronic systems...
Hanza awarded contract for custom made manufacturing solution Hanza has signed a contract to implement a new manufacturing solution worth 5 MEUR annually.
Zestron South Asia ISO 9001:2015 certified In 2009, Zestron South Asia opened its facility in Malaysia. Since 2015, Zestron has...
Megmar partners with Lockheed Martin to deliver ELGTRs to Poland Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.9 million contract from Megmar Logistics & Consulting...
Nordson acquires InterSelect GmbH Nordson Corporation has acquired InterSelect GmbH a German designer and...
Miele with second production plant for washing machines Following significant growth in turnover over recent years, Miele is now consolidating its growth...
AWS Electronics gains full TS 16949:2009 approval for Slovakia facility AWS Electronics Group's facility in Námestovo, Slovakia, has achieved full TS 16949...
Global DRAM revenue jumped 18.2% sequentially in 4Q/2016 Peak season demand and surging prices for DRAM products across different applications resulted in...
Price development of PCBs from 2007 to 2017 This article will analyse the price development of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) from the People's Republic of China (China) from 2007 to 2017, though the analysis is applicable for many non-standardized electronic...
Kontron plans to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding Kontron has signed a letter of intent with S&T Deutschland Holding AG, a wholly-owned...
Technicolor files patent infringement suits against Samsung Technicolor has initiated several patent infringement suits in Germany and France against...
ABB acquired Spanish start-up NUB3D The acquisition expands the group’s portfolio of ABB Ability solutions. The two companies...
Skeleton sign investment loan agreement with the EIB The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a EUR 15 million ‘quasi equity’ financing with...
Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg Kitron has received a NOK 120 million order from Kongsberg Defence Systems for military...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments