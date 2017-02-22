© BAE Systems Electronics Production | February 22, 2017
BAE Systems completes acquisition of IAP Research
BAE Systems has completed the acquisition of IAP Research, an engineering company focused on the development and production of electromagnetic launchers, power electronics, and advanced materials.
“This acquisition enhances both IAP Research and BAE Systems’ capabilities for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development of the Electromagnetic Railgun (EMRG),” said Erwin Bieber, president of Platforms & Services at BAE Systems, Inc.
Based in Dayton, Ohio, IAP Research employs approximately 40 people and has been a key subcontractor to BAE Systems for more than 10 years on the EMRG development. The acquisition of IAP Research aligns with BAE Systems’ focus on investing in strategic growth markets such as precision and advanced weapon systems, as well as in advanced technologies and capabilities.
“We look forward to leveraging our combined workforces and long-standing strategic partnership to successfully develop and produce advanced weapon systems, such as the EMRG, and pursue other business opportunities that incorporate our innovative technologies and capabilities,” Erwin Bieber concludes.
