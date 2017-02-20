© zestron

Zestron South Asia ISO 9001:2015 certified

In 2009, Zestron South Asia opened its facility in Malaysia. Since 2015, Zestron has produced their own products based on the industry norm ISO 9001.

”By the end of 2016, Zestron South Asia obtained the latest ISO 9001:2015 certification which requires the highest quality standards from all departments, such as research & development, production, sales, and marketing,” the company states in a press release.