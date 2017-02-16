© Niroworld Dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 16, 2017
Technicolor files patent infringement suits against Samsung
Technicolor has initiated several patent infringement suits in Germany and France against Samsung Electronics, across a range of Samsung products, including mobile phones and digital televisions.
Technicolor provides technology, products and services to companies in the media & entertainment industries and owns a portfolio of over 30'000 patents and patent applications – which stem from its in-house R&D efforts.
Without going into further details, Technicolor says that after extensive negotiations to reach a fair agreement, the group is now taking action to protect itself and defend the value of its intellectual property.
Proceedings were initiated with the Regional Courts in Dusseldorf and Mannheim in Germany, and the First Instance Court of Paris in France, related to ten patents, covering technologies related to video coding, telecommunications and other associated technologies.
