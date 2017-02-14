© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 14, 2017
Innokas Medical has new owner
Finnish family owned company, Serres Group Oy, has become the majority shareholder of the parent company in Innokas Medical Group.
The parent company of Serres group, which manufactures suction systems for operating rooms and intensive care, and building products, has in addition to acquiring shares invested 4 million euros in Innokas Medical.
“In addition to the funding, Innokas Medical gets a committed owner enabling us to focus on the implementation of the long-term co-creation strategy. The health technology is facing the globalized competition, rapid technological changes and digitalization thus creating competitive products and services is becoming increasingly challenging. Formerly the subcontractors offered standalone contract manufacturing or design services, but due to increased complexity, the partnerships that emphasis co-creation over the entire product lifecycle has become more significant driver for competitiveness”, says Jouni Toijala, CEO of Innokas Medical.
“We work in close collaboration with our clients from idea to design and product development, regulatory approvals and manufacturing of medical devices. Serres’ knowledge of the global market as well as the company’s networks covering more than 40 countries will help us to implement our co-creation strategy globally”, Toijala continues.
Innokas Medical’s clients are health technology companies in Finland and Sweden. Innokas will continue to collaborate with its current clients also in the future as an independent subsidiary of Serres Group. Serres’ aims to increase Innokas’ turnover to more than 40 million euros by 2020. A significant part of the growth will come from expanding Innokas’ client base in the USA and European markets.
“Serres has become the world’s second largest supplier in its field and we would like to utilize our expertise further in the health technology sector. Innokas Medical is excellently suited for this strategy. We have now two entities where one operates close to the hospital end-users, and one operates as a partner for companies developing products for hospital use,” says Mika Hagberg, CEO of Serres Group.
“In addition to the funding, Innokas Medical gets a committed owner enabling us to focus on the implementation of the long-term co-creation strategy. The health technology is facing the globalized competition, rapid technological changes and digitalization thus creating competitive products and services is becoming increasingly challenging. Formerly the subcontractors offered standalone contract manufacturing or design services, but due to increased complexity, the partnerships that emphasis co-creation over the entire product lifecycle has become more significant driver for competitiveness”, says Jouni Toijala, CEO of Innokas Medical.
“We work in close collaboration with our clients from idea to design and product development, regulatory approvals and manufacturing of medical devices. Serres’ knowledge of the global market as well as the company’s networks covering more than 40 countries will help us to implement our co-creation strategy globally”, Toijala continues.
Innokas Medical’s clients are health technology companies in Finland and Sweden. Innokas will continue to collaborate with its current clients also in the future as an independent subsidiary of Serres Group. Serres’ aims to increase Innokas’ turnover to more than 40 million euros by 2020. A significant part of the growth will come from expanding Innokas’ client base in the USA and European markets.
“Serres has become the world’s second largest supplier in its field and we would like to utilize our expertise further in the health technology sector. Innokas Medical is excellently suited for this strategy. We have now two entities where one operates close to the hospital end-users, and one operates as a partner for companies developing products for hospital use,” says Mika Hagberg, CEO of Serres Group.
Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg Kitron has received a NOK 120 million order from Kongsberg Defence Systems for military...
Romanian cable manufacturer Romcab files for insolvency Romanian cable manufacturer Romcab has filed for insolvency.
'Our main strategic objective for 2016 was well achieved on the whole.' Sales peaked in the fourth quarter, amounting to EUR 6.6 million (EUR 4.8 million...
Aspocomp with net sales of EUR 6.6 million in 4Q/2016 In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating result...
A call for commitment in the Medical Industry As the development of standardizing PCB requirements for the Medical Industry...
Innokas Medical has new owner Finnish family owned company, Serres Group Oy, has become the majority shareholder of the...
Without technology, China’s 'MIC 2025' to fall short of its goals IC Insights believes China’s self-sufficiency targets for ICs of 40 percent in 2020 and 70...
RUAG Space pointing mechanisms for telecommunications... Based on a framework contract with satellite manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space in...
KUKA opens TechCenters in Augsburg At the end of January, the first KUKA TechCenter were opened in Augsburg (Germany).
Aismalibar increases IMS laminates production capacity Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of...
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion IC Insights shows that since 2010, worldwide economic growth has been the primary influencer of IC industry growth.
Beta Layout extends 3D-MID production capacity PCB manufacturer and electronics service provider Beta Layoutis expanding its...
Apple’s massive campus 2 is looking huge The construction of Apple’s massive new campus is moving along. The installation of solar...
PKC increased its operating profit by 31% in 2016 During 2016, PKC reached its set operational targets. While revenue remained flat to 2015...
AMOLED production equipment purchases reach record high in 2017 The flat-panel display (FPD) industry is in the midst of a historic wave of building new factories to manufacture active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) displays.
Fabrinet: Revenue exceed high-end of guidance ranges Tom Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said: “We exceeded our guidance for the...
Kongsberg signs contracts for Protector RWS with Switzerland Kongsberg has signed new contracts for delivery of Protector RWS to armasuisse for approximately NOK 130 million (EUR 14.6 million.
Dyconex installs its fourth IST testing machine Dyconex AG, an MST company, recently installed its fourth IST (interconnect stress test) testing...
Bluechips ready for Med-Market segment German-owned EMS company Bluechips Microhouse has recently achieved ISO...
Flex expands operations in Poland Flex – formerly Flextronics – has laid the cornerstone of its new – and fourth – production facility...
Saab to invest in its US operations Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed an agreement with New York State...
Elmatica increases its technical capacity in Poland As a response to a sharp increase in general demand and requests for technical assistance...
Kitron Lithuania re-certified by IRIS Kitron Lithuania has been re-certified by IRIS – the International Railway Industry...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments