© RUAG Electronics Production | February 13, 2017
RUAG Space pointing mechanisms for telecommunications satellites
Based on a framework contract with satellite manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space in Toulouse, France, RUAG Space has supplied pointing mechanisms for electric propulsion thrusters for telecommunications satellites based on the Eurostar E3000 platform.
The first satellite equipped with such RUAG Space mechanisms, SKY Brasil-1, is due to be launched shortly, followed by a second, the SES-10, a few weeks later.
In early 2014, prime contractor Airbus Defence and Space awarded RUAG Space a multi-year framework contract to deliver such mechanisms for use on commercial telecoms satellites. The mechanisms delivered under this contract were developed while cooperating with Airbus on ESA technology programmes.
More and more geostationary satellites are being equipped with novel electric propulsion systems, in addition to traditional chemical thrusters, to help them maintain their orbital position (station keeping). This type of propulsion system generates only minimal thrust and the direction of thrust must be precisely controlled. This calls for pointing mechanisms that combine low mass, high structural rigidity, and high pointing accuracy.
Future telecommunications satellites based on the Eurostar E3000 platform from Airbus in Toulouse and equipped with both electric and chemical thrusters, operating in an orbit that requires precise north-south station keeping, will from now on be equipped with RUAG Space thruster pointing mechanisms. Two of these mechanisms will be installed in each satellite.
The planned launch window for the first of these satellites based on the Eurostar E3000 platform is the evening of 14 February, when a European Ariane 5 launch vehicle will carry two telecommunications satellites into space.
Once in orbit, SKY Brasil-1, equipped with two pointing mechanisms supplied by RUAG Space, will provide direct-to-home TV and other services to Brazil.
To date, RUAG Space has received orders for 10 pointing mechanisms under this contract, which represents a further major step in its ambitions to capture a growing share in the market for commercial applications of space technology. A necessary condition for this growth is the ability to develop innovative products within the framework of ESA contracts and to test them in space.
In early 2014, prime contractor Airbus Defence and Space awarded RUAG Space a multi-year framework contract to deliver such mechanisms for use on commercial telecoms satellites. The mechanisms delivered under this contract were developed while cooperating with Airbus on ESA technology programmes.
More and more geostationary satellites are being equipped with novel electric propulsion systems, in addition to traditional chemical thrusters, to help them maintain their orbital position (station keeping). This type of propulsion system generates only minimal thrust and the direction of thrust must be precisely controlled. This calls for pointing mechanisms that combine low mass, high structural rigidity, and high pointing accuracy.
Future telecommunications satellites based on the Eurostar E3000 platform from Airbus in Toulouse and equipped with both electric and chemical thrusters, operating in an orbit that requires precise north-south station keeping, will from now on be equipped with RUAG Space thruster pointing mechanisms. Two of these mechanisms will be installed in each satellite.
The planned launch window for the first of these satellites based on the Eurostar E3000 platform is the evening of 14 February, when a European Ariane 5 launch vehicle will carry two telecommunications satellites into space.
Once in orbit, SKY Brasil-1, equipped with two pointing mechanisms supplied by RUAG Space, will provide direct-to-home TV and other services to Brazil.
To date, RUAG Space has received orders for 10 pointing mechanisms under this contract, which represents a further major step in its ambitions to capture a growing share in the market for commercial applications of space technology. A necessary condition for this growth is the ability to develop innovative products within the framework of ESA contracts and to test them in space.
Without technology, China’s 'MIC 2025' to fall short of its goals IC Insights believes China’s self-sufficiency targets for ICs of 40 percent in 2020 and 70...
RUAG Space pointing mechanisms for telecommunications... Based on a framework contract with satellite manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space in...
KUKA opens TechCenters in Augsburg At the end of January, the first KUKA TechCenter were opened in Augsburg (Germany).
Aismalibar increases IMS laminates production capacity Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of...
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion IC Insights shows that since 2010, worldwide economic growth has been the primary influencer of IC industry growth.
Beta Layout extends 3D-MID production capacity PCB manufacturer and electronics service provider Beta Layoutis expanding its...
Apple’s massive campus 2 is looking huge The construction of Apple’s massive new campus is moving along. The installation of solar...
PKC increased its operating profit by 31% in 2016 During 2016, PKC reached its set operational targets. While revenue remained flat to 2015...
AMOLED production equipment purchases reach record high in 2017 The flat-panel display (FPD) industry is in the midst of a historic wave of building new factories to manufacture active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) displays.
Fabrinet: Revenue exceed high-end of guidance ranges Tom Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said: “We exceeded our guidance for the...
Kongsberg signs contracts for Protector RWS with Switzerland Kongsberg has signed new contracts for delivery of Protector RWS to armasuisse for approximately NOK 130 million (EUR 14.6 million.
Dyconex installs its fourth IST testing machine Dyconex AG, an MST company, recently installed its fourth IST (interconnect stress test) testing...
Bluechips ready for Med-Market segment German-owned EMS company Bluechips Microhouse has recently achieved ISO...
Flex expands operations in Poland Flex – formerly Flextronics – has laid the cornerstone of its new – and fourth – production facility...
Saab to invest in its US operations Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed an agreement with New York State...
Elmatica increases its technical capacity in Poland As a response to a sharp increase in general demand and requests for technical assistance...
Kitron Lithuania re-certified by IRIS Kitron Lithuania has been re-certified by IRIS – the International Railway Industry...
Global semi sales hit record USD 338.9bn in 2016 Global semiconductor sales reached USD 338.931 billion in 2016, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reported, based on the latest WSTS data.
World’s smallest speaker uses PCB technology from AT&S Graz-based start-up USound, in partnership with several Fraunhofer Institutes (IDMT, ISIT, IIS and IZM) and utilizing PCB technology from AT&S, has developed the world’s smallest MEMS speaker.
Updated: Ericsson in negotiations with Italian unions Updated: It was back in December that the telecom company reportedly lost...
Electrolux to acquire smart kitchen appliance company Anova Electrolux has agreed to acquire Anova, a US based company and the provider of Anova Precision...
Ventec's UK continues as AS9100 Rev C certified Ventec International’s European HQ in the UK continues to be fully accredited to AS9100...
ASM opens SMT Center of Competence in Singapore ASM Singapore has opened the company’s second building and SMT Center of Competence in...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments