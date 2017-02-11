© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Aismalibar increases IMS laminates production capacity

Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of Flextherm conformable IMS laminates.

In 2016 Aismalibar saw a significant increase in demand for Flextherm primarily driven by the automotive lighting sector. Jeff Brandman, President at Aismalibar North America, adds “3D designs with bendable Insulated Metal Substrates are on the cutting edge of technology. Many leading OEMs / CMs are currently utilizing the capabilities of Flextherm to meet their thermal management objectives. This product can already be found in lighting systems from leading automotive manufacurers such as Ford, BMW, Audi and Mercedes. We are extremely excited to continue working closely with design engineers to further develop their products.”